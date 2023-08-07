Getac Holdings Corporation (TSE:3005), a global leading rugged computing solution and mechanical solution provider today announced its net sales for July 2023: Unaudited monthly consolidated revenues for July 2023 were NT$2,925 million, a decreases of 1.35% as compared to NT$2,965 million for July 2022.
Consolidated revenue for January through July 2023 totaled NT$19,707 million, up 9.44% as compared to NT$18,008 million for the same period in 2022.
Consolidated revenue for January through July 2023 totaled NT$19,707 million, up 9.44% as compared to NT$18,008 million for the same period in 2022.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Getac Technology Corporation published this content on 07 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2023 06:18:42 UTC.