    3005   TW0003005005

GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(3005)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-04
40.50 TWD   +2.79%
02:34aGETAC : Consolidated Revenue for June 2022 Totaled NT$3,281 million, increases 44.48% year-over-year
PU
02:14aGETAC : Press Release -Getac Consolidated Revenue for June 2022 Totaled NT$3,281 million, increases 44.48% year-over-year
PU
07/04GETAC : Clarification of Media Report by“ Economic Daily News”dated on July 2th, 2022
PU
Getac : Consolidated Revenue for June 2022 Totaled NT$3,281 million, increases 44.48% year-over-year

07/06/2022 | 02:34am EDT
Taipei, Taiwan, 6th, July, 2022- Getac Holdings Corporation (TSE:3005), a global leading rugged computing solution and mechanical solution provider today announced its net sales for June 2022: Unaudited monthly consolidated revenues for June 2022 were NT$3,281 million, an increase of 44.48% as compared to NT$ 2,271 million for June 2021.

Consolidated revenue for January through June 2022 totaled NT$15,043 million, up 0.88% as compared to NT$ 14,912 million for the same period in 2021.

Disclaimer

Getac Technology Corporation published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 06:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 31 394 M 1 052 M 1 052 M
Net income 2022 2 049 M 68,6 M 68,6 M
Net cash 2022 3 226 M 108 M 108 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 6,91%
Capitalization 24 302 M 814 M 814 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,9%
Managers and Directors
Ming Han Huang Chairman & General Manager
Shu Chuan Hsieh Deputy General Manager, Head-Finance & Accounting
Kun Ming Lin Independent Director
Jung Sung Lin Independent Director
Jia Xin Zhang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION-27.29%814
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.-16.05%10 264
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.-14.75%8 843
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.-8.47%3 267
INVENTEC CORPORATION-0.80%2 973
ACER INCORPORATED-30.71%2 124