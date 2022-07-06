Getac : Consolidated Revenue for June 2022 Totaled NT$3,281 million, increases 44.48% year-over-year

Taipei, Taiwan, 6th, July, 2022- Getac Holdings Corporation (TSE:3005), a global leading rugged computing solution and mechanical solution provider today announced its net sales for June 2022: Unaudited monthly consolidated revenues for June 2022 were NT$3,281 million, an increase of 44.48% as compared to NT$ 2,271 million for June 2021.

Consolidated revenue for January through June 2022 totaled NT$15,043 million, up 0.88% as compared to NT$ 14,912 million for the same period in 2021.