Getac : Consolidated Revenue for March 2022 Totaled NT$2,628 million, decreases 5.33% year-over-year

Taipei, Taiwan, 7th , April, 2022- Getac Holdings Corporation (TSE:3005), a global leading rugged computing solution and mechanical solution provider today announced its net sales for March 2022: Unaudited monthly consolidated revenues for March 2022 were NT$2,628 million, a decrease of 5.33% as compared to NT$2,776 million for March 2021.
Consolidated revenue for January through March 2022 totaled NT$7,557 million, up 4.33% as compared to NT$7,243 million for the same period in 2021.
