Getac : Consolidated Revenue for March 2023 Totaled NT$3,010 million, grows 14.53% year-over-year

Getac Holdings Corporation (TSE:3005), a global leading rugged computing solution and mechanical solution provider today announced its net sales for March 2023: Unaudited monthly consolidated revenues for March 2023 were NT$3,010 million, an increase of 14.53% as compared to NT$2,628 million for March 2022.



Consolidated revenue for January through March 2023 totaled NT$8,155 million, up 7.91% as compared to NT$7,557 million for the same period in 2022.

Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Getac Technology Corporation published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 09:04:02 UTC.