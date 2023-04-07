Advanced search
    3005   TW0003005005

GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(3005)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-05
54.70 TWD   +2.24%
05:05aGetac : Consolidated Revenue for March 2023 Totaled NT$3,010 million, grows 14.53% year-over-year
PU
03/07Getac : Q4 2022
PU
03/07Getac Holdings Corporation Announces Next Generation B360 Laptops Set New Standard for Fully Rugged Computing Performance
CI
Getac : Consolidated Revenue for March 2023 Totaled NT$3,010 million, grows 14.53% year-over-year

04/07/2023 | 05:05am EDT
Getac Holdings Corporation (TSE:3005), a global leading rugged computing solution and mechanical solution provider today announced its net sales for March 2023: Unaudited monthly consolidated revenues for March 2023 were NT$3,010 million, an increase of 14.53% as compared to NT$2,628 million for March 2022.

Consolidated revenue for January through March 2023 totaled NT$8,155 million, up 7.91% as compared to NT$7,557 million for the same period in 2022.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Getac Technology Corporation published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 09:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 35 520 M 1 163 M 1 163 M
Net income 2023 3 045 M 99,7 M 99,7 M
Net cash 2023 5 954 M 195 M 195 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,7x
Yield 2023 7,31%
Capitalization 33 011 M 1 081 M 1 081 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
EV / Sales 2024 0,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,1%
Chart GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Getac Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 54,70 TWD
Average target price 57,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 5,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ming Han Huang Chairman & General Manager
Shu Chuan Hsieh Deputy General Manager, Head-Finance & Accounting
Kun Ming Lin Independent Director
Jung Sung Lin Independent Director
Jia Xin Zhang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION23.90%1 081
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.24.34%11 247
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.8.31%9 452
INVENTEC CORPORATION29.14%3 754
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.10.41%3 603
ACER INCORPORATED21.02%2 767
