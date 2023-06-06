Getac : Consolidated Revenue for May 2023 Totaled NT$2,850 million, decreases 0.86% year-over-year

Getac Holdings Corporation (TSE:3005), a global leading rugged computing solution and mechanical solution provider today announced its net sales for May 2023: Unaudited monthly consolidated revenues for May 2023 were NT$2,850 million, a decrease of 0.86% as compared to NT$2,874 million for May 2022.



Consolidated revenue for January through May 2023 totaled NT$13,770 million, up 17.07% as compared to NT$11,762 million for the same period in 2022.

