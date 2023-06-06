Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Getac Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3005   TW0003005005

GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(3005)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-04
71.00 TWD   -1.93%
Getac : Consolidated Revenue for May 2023 Totaled NT$2,850 million, decreases 0.86% year-over-year
PU
05/15Getac : Q1 2023
PU
05/12Getac Holdings Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Getac : Consolidated Revenue for May 2023 Totaled NT$2,850 million, decreases 0.86% year-over-year

06/06/2023 | 02:40am EDT
Getac Holdings Corporation (TSE:3005), a global leading rugged computing solution and mechanical solution provider today announced its net sales for May 2023: Unaudited monthly consolidated revenues for May 2023 were NT$2,850 million, a decrease of 0.86% as compared to NT$2,874 million for May 2022.

Consolidated revenue for January through May 2023 totaled NT$13,770 million, up 17.07% as compared to NT$11,762 million for the same period in 2022.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Getac Technology Corporation published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 06:39:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 35 891 M 1 169 M 1 169 M
Net income 2023 3 482 M 113 M 113 M
Net cash 2023 6 769 M 220 M 220 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,2x
Yield 2023 6,48%
Capitalization 42 848 M 1 395 M 1 395 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
EV / Sales 2024 0,93x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,8%
Chart GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Getac Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 71,00 TWD
Average target price 62,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target -12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ming Han Huang Chairman & General Manager
Shu Chuan Hsieh Deputy General Manager, Head-Finance & Accounting
Kun Ming Lin Independent Director
Jung Sung Lin Independent Director
Jia Xin Zhang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION60.82%1 395
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.61.83%14 683
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.19.03%9 980
INVENTEC CORPORATION38.10%4 234
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.22.56%4 008
ACER INCORPORATED40.55%3 234
