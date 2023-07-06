Getac Holdings Corporation (TSE:3005), a global leading rugged computing solution and mechanical solution provider today announced its net sales for June 2023: Unaudited monthly consolidated revenues for June 2023 were NT$3,012 million, a decrease of 8.19% as compared to NT$ 3,281 million for June 2022(due to China lockdown in April 2022, which postponed shipments to May and June). However, the revenue for the second quarter were NT$8,628 million, showing a growth of 15.25% compared to the same period last year. The consolidated revenue for January through June 2023 totaled NT$16,783 million, up 11.56% as compared to NT$ 15,043 million for the same period in 2022.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Getac Technology Corporation published this content on 06 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2023 06:52:01 UTC.