Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Getac Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3005   TW0003005005

GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(3005)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-04
42.55 TWD   +1.07%
02:32aGetac : Consolidated Revenue for September 2022 Totaled NT$3,139 million, increases 33.50% year-over-year
PU
09/27Getac : helps British Touring Car Championship digitise key race day operations in latest phase of strategic technology partnership
PU
09/12Getac : Understanding Vegetation Management and its Impact on Utilities
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Getac : Consolidated Revenue for September 2022 Totaled NT$3,139 million, increases 33.50% year-over-year

10/06/2022 | 02:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Getac Holdings Corporation (TSE:3005), a global leading rugged computing solution and mechanical solution provider today announced its net sales for September: Unaudited monthly consolidated revenues for September 2022 were NT$3,139 million, an increase of 33.50% as compared to NT$2,351 million for September 2021.

Consolidated revenue for January through September 2022 totaled NT$24,084 million, up 7.63% as compared to NT$22,376 million for the same period in 2021.

Disclaimer

Getac Technology Corporation published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 06:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
02:32aGetac : Consolidated Revenue for September 2022 Totaled NT$3,139 million, increases 33.50%..
PU
09/27Getac : helps British Touring Car Championship digitise key race day operations in latest ..
PU
09/12Getac : Understanding Vegetation Management and its Impact on Utilities
PU
09/06Getac : Consolidated Revenue for August 2022 Totaled NT$2,937 million, increases 8.34% yea..
PU
08/17Getac : Q2 2022
PU
08/17Getac : Clarification of Media Report by“ Economic Daily News”dated on August ..
PU
08/17Getac : GTH announces on behalf of Getac Technology Corp. board of directors proposed not ..
PU
08/17Getac : GTH announces on behalf of subsidiary Atemitech Corp. board of directors proposed ..
PU
08/16Getac : Q2 2022 Business Report
PU
08/15Getac Holdings Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mont..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 32 472 M 1 026 M 1 026 M
Net income 2022 2 319 M 73,3 M 73,3 M
Net cash 2022 3 496 M 110 M 110 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 7,87%
Capitalization 25 578 M 808 M 808 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,3%
Chart GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Getac Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 42,55 TWD
Average target price 55,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ming Han Huang Chairman & General Manager
Shu Chuan Hsieh Deputy General Manager, Head-Finance & Accounting
Kun Ming Lin Independent Director
Jung Sung Lin Independent Director
Jia Xin Zhang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION-23.61%808
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.-19.54%9 278
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.-23.71%7 345
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.-10.33%2 987
INVENTEC CORPORATION-8.42%2 612
ACER INCORPORATED-25.62%2 090