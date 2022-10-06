Getac : Consolidated Revenue for September 2022 Totaled NT$3,139 million, increases 33.50% year-over-year

Getac Holdings Corporation (TSE:3005), a global leading rugged computing solution and mechanical solution provider today announced its net sales for September: Unaudited monthly consolidated revenues for September 2022 were NT$3,139 million, an increase of 33.50% as compared to NT$2,351 million for September 2021.



Consolidated revenue for January through September 2022 totaled NT$24,084 million, up 7.63% as compared to NT$22,376 million for the same period in 2021.



Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Getac Technology Corporation published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 06:31:08 UTC.