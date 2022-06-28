Getac : GTH announces on behalf of Getac Technology Corp. board of directors proposed not to distribute dividends of 2022 1st profit.
06/28/2022 | 04:11am EDT
Provided by: Getac Holdings Corporation
Date of announcement
2022/06/28
Time of announcement
16:00:52
Subject
GTH announces on behalf of Getac Technology Corp.
board of directors proposed not to distribute dividends
of 2022 1st profit.
Date of events
2022/06/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/06/28
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Getac Technology Corp. proposed not to distribute
dividends of 2022 1st profit.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Getac Technology Corporation published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 08:10:03 UTC.