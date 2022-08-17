Getac : GTH announces on behalf of Getac Technology Corp. board of directors proposed not to distribute dividends of 2022 Second quarter profit.
08/17/2022 | 04:04am EDT
Provided by: Getac Holdings Corporation
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/08/17
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Getac Technology Corp. proposed not to distribute
dividends of 2022 Second quarter profit.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
