  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Getac Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3005   TW0003005005

GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(3005)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-26
43.10 TWD   +1.17%
04:11aGETAC : GTH announces on behalf of Getac Technology Corp. board of directors proposed not to distribute dividends of 2022 1st profit.
PU
04:11aGETAC : GTH announces on behalf of Getac Technology Corp. the board resolution of the record date of 2021 4th quarterly dividend distribution.
PU
04:11aGETAC : GTH announces on behalf of Getac Technology Corp. important resolutions of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.
PU
Getac : GTH announces on behalf of Getac Technology Corp. important resolutions of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

06/28/2022 | 04:11am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Getac Holdings Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/28 Time of announcement 15:57:08
Subject 
 GTH announces on behalf of
Getac Technology Corp. important resolutions of the
2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.
Date of events 2022/06/28 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/28
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:Adoption of the Proposal for Distribution of 2021 Profits.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Adoption of the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:None.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:None.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Getac Technology Corporation published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 30 749 M 1 037 M 1 037 M
Net income 2022 2 465 M 83,2 M 83,2 M
Net cash 2022 3 643 M 123 M 123 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 8,00%
Capitalization 25 862 M 873 M 873 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,9%
Managers and Directors
Ming Han Huang Chairman & General Manager
Shu Chuan Hsieh Deputy General Manager, Head-Finance & Accounting
Kun Ming Lin Independent Director
Jung Sung Lin Independent Director
Jia Xin Zhang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION-22.62%860
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.-14.68%10 429
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.-10.72%9 034
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.-5.79%3 336
INVENTEC CORPORATION1.80%3 036
ACER INCORPORATED-14.29%2 626