Getac : GTH announces on behalf of Getac Technology Corp. important resolutions of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/28 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:Adoption of the Proposal for Distribution of 2021 Profits. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None. 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Adoption of the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:None. 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:None. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.