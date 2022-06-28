Getac : GTH announces on behalf of Getac Technology Corp. important resolutions of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.
06/28/2022 | 04:11am EDT
Provided by: Getac Holdings Corporation
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/28
Time of announcement
15:57:08
Subject
GTH announces on behalf of
Getac Technology Corp. important resolutions of the
2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.
Date of events
2022/06/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/28
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:Adoption of the Proposal for Distribution of 2021 Profits.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Adoption of the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:None.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
