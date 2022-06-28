Getac : GTH announces on behalf of Getac Technology Corp. the board resolution of the record date of 2021 4th quarterly dividend distribution.
06/28/2022 | 04:11am EDT
Provided by: Getac Holdings Corporation
2
Date of announcement
2022/06/28
Time of announcement
15:58:36
Subject
GTH announces on behalf of Getac Technology Corp.
the board resolution of the record date of 2021 4th
quarterly dividend distribution.
Date of events
2022/06/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/06/28
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividends NT$103,757,260
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:NA
5.Last date before book closure:2022/06/23
6.Book closure starting date:2022/06/24
7.Book closure ending date:2022/06/28
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/06/28
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
