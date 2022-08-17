Getac : GTH announces on behalf of subsidiary Atemitech Corp. board of directors proposed distribute dividends of 2022 Second quarter profit.
08/17/2022 | 04:04am EDT
Provided by: Getac Holdings Corporation
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/17
Time of announcement
15:55:01
Subject
GTH announces on behalf of subsidiary
Atemitech Corp. board of directors proposed distribute
dividends of 2022 Second quarter profit.
Date of events
2022/08/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/08/17
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividends NT$130,000,000
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:NA
5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/12
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/13
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/17
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/17
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
