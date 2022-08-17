Log in
    3005   TW0003005005

GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(3005)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-15
45.50 TWD   -2.05%
04:04aGETAC : GTH announces on behalf of Getac Technology Corp. board of directors proposed not to distribute dividends of 2022 Second quarter profit.
PU
04:04aGETAC : GTH announces on behalf of subsidiary Atemitech Corp. board of directors proposed distribute dividends of 2022 Second quarter profit.
PU
08/16GETAC : Q2 2022 Business Report
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Getac : GTH announces on behalf of subsidiary Atemitech Corp. board of directors proposed distribute dividends of 2022 Second quarter profit.

08/17/2022 | 04:04am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Getac Holdings Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/17 Time of announcement 15:55:01
Subject 
 GTH announces on behalf of subsidiary
Atemitech Corp. board of directors proposed distribute
dividends of 2022 Second quarter profit.
Date of events 2022/08/17 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/08/17
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividends NT$130,000,000
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:NA
5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/12
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/13
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/17
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/17
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Getac Technology Corporation published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 08:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
