Getac : To announce an increase in the number of held companies

Statement

1.Approved by resolution of the board of directors or shareholders meeting (please enter: "board of directors" or "shareholders meeting"):N/A 2.Date of the resolution:2022/04/13 3.Reason for the resolution to increase the no.of held companies, name, industry, and shareholding ratio of the held companies: (1)Reason for the resolution to increase the no.of held companies: For the need of business expansion. (2)Names of the held companies:MPT Solution(Chongqing) Co., Ltd. (3)Industries of the held companies: Sales and manufacturing of mold tooling and mechanical products (4)Shareholding ratio of the held companies:100% 4.Reason for the resolution to decrease the no.of held companies, name, industry, and shareholding ratio of the held companies:N/A 5.No.of held companies as of the current date:39 6.Any other matters that need to be specified: The date of resolution(2022/04/13) is the date of accounting entry.