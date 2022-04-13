Getac : To announce an increase in the number of held companies
04/13/2022 | 03:55am EDT
Provided by: Getac Holdings Corporation
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/13
Time of announcement
15:51:22
Subject
To announce an increase in the number of
held companies
Date of events
2022/04/13
To which item it meets
paragraph 41
Statement
1.Approved by resolution of the board of directors or shareholders meeting
(please enter: "board of directors" or "shareholders meeting"):N/A
2.Date of the resolution:2022/04/13
3.Reason for the resolution to increase the no.of held companies, name,
industry, and shareholding ratio of the held companies:
(1)Reason for the resolution to increase the no.of held companies:
For the need of business expansion.
(2)Names of the held companies:MPT Solution(Chongqing) Co., Ltd.
(3)Industries of the held companies:
Sales and manufacturing of mold tooling and mechanical products
(4)Shareholding ratio of the held companies:100%
4.Reason for the resolution to decrease the no.of held companies, name,
industry, and shareholding ratio of the held companies:N/A
5.No.of held companies as of the current date:39
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The date of resolution(2022/04/13) is the date of accounting entry.
