Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Getac Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3005   TW0003005005

GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(3005)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-11
46.50 TWD   -0.43%
04/11GETAC : Solve Skills Gap for Remote Experts with Rugged Solutions
PU
04/07GETAC : Press Release -Getac Consolidated Revenue for for March 2022 Totaled NT$2,628 million, decreases 5.33% year-over-year
PU
04/07Getac Holdings Corporation Announces Sales Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended March 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Getac : To announce an increase in the number of held companies

04/13/2022 | 03:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Getac Holdings Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/13 Time of announcement 15:51:22
Subject 
 To announce an increase in the number of
held companies
Date of events 2022/04/13 To which item it meets paragraph 41
Statement 
1.Approved by resolution of the board of directors or shareholders meeting
(please enter: "board of directors" or "shareholders meeting"):N/A
2.Date of the resolution:2022/04/13
3.Reason for the resolution to increase the no.of held companies, name,
industry, and shareholding ratio of the held companies:
(1)Reason for the resolution to increase the no.of held companies:
   For the need of business expansion.
(2)Names of the held companies:MPT Solution(Chongqing) Co., Ltd.
(3)Industries of the held companies:
   Sales and manufacturing of mold tooling and mechanical products
(4)Shareholding ratio of the held companies:100%
4.Reason for the resolution to decrease the no.of held companies, name,
industry, and shareholding ratio of the held companies:N/A
5.No.of held companies as of the current date:39
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The date of resolution(2022/04/13) is the date of accounting entry.

Disclaimer

Getac Technology Corporation published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 07:54:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
04/11GETAC : Solve Skills Gap for Remote Experts with Rugged Solutions
PU
04/07GETAC : Press Release -Getac Consolidated Revenue for for March 2022 Totaled NT$2,628 mill..
PU
04/07Getac Holdings Corporation Announces Sales Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended..
CI
04/06GETAC : Announcement on behalf of HLT and GTC amount of new loans funded to GTH is reaches..
PU
04/01GETAC : Rugged Tablets Built for Contractors
PU
03/29GETAC : becomes official partner of European automotive industry body CECRA
PU
03/25GETAC : What You Need to Know About Semi-Rugged and Business-Rugged Notebooks
PU
03/25GETAC : Announcement on behalf of GUSA the amount of new loans funded by the Company is hi..
PU
03/24GETAC : Factors Impacting the Utilities Sector Today and Tomorrow
PU
03/23GETAC : Following the rule of announcement of attention to trading information set by TWSE..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 32 149 M 1 104 M 1 104 M
Net income 2022 2 816 M 96,7 M 96,7 M
Net cash 2022 4 438 M 152 M 152 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,79x
Yield 2022 7,96%
Capitalization 27 793 M 954 M 954 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,1%
Chart GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Getac Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 46,50 TWD
Average target price 62,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ming Han Huang Chairman & General Manager
Shu Chuan Hsieh Deputy General Manager, Head-Finance & Accounting
Kun Ming Lin Independent Director
Jung Sung Lin Independent Director
Jia Xin Zhang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION-16.52%954
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.-9.50%11 352
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.-7.69%9 659
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.4.75%3 845
INVENTEC CORPORATION-0.60%3 067
ACER INCORPORATED-7.72%2 979