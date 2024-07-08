Getac Holdings Corporation (TSE:3005), a global leading rugged computing solution and mechanical solution provider today announced its net sales for June 2024: Unaudited monthly consolidated revenues for June 2024 were NT$ 2,754 million, a decrease of 8.59% as compared to NT$ 3,012 million for June 2023.

In terms of unaudited consolidated revenue, the second-quarter revenue reached NT$8,654 million, remaining flat compared to the same period last year. The unaudited consolidated revenue for the first half of the year totaled NT$ 17,359 million, up 3.43% as compared to NT$ 16,783 million for the same period in 2023.

