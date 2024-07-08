Getac Holdings Corp is a Taiwan-based company mainly engaged in the research, development, manufacture and distribution of structural components for computers, automobiles and electronic products. The Company mainly operates through four product lines. The electronic components business sells rugged computer solutions. The products are suitable for markets such as national defense, transportation and others. The comprehensive mechanism parts business produces plastic injection parts and metal stamping parts. The products are mainly used in automobiles and other industries. The production and sales of automobile mechanism parts business is aluminum alloy and magnesium alloy automobile die-casting parts. The aerospace fasteners business manufactures fastener products for aerospace and high-end industries. The Company's products include battery chargers, game machine parts, pull caps and others. The Company mainly distributes products in Asia, America and Europe, among others.

Sector Computer Hardware