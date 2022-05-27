Getac : announces the list of newly-elected directors and Independent directors of the 2022 annual shareholders' meeting

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/27
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):
institutional director,independent director,natural-person director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Director：Hwang, Ming-Hang
Director：Tsai, Feng-Tzu
Director：Mitac International Corp.,Rep. Miau, Matthew Feng Chiang
Director：Mitac International Corp.,Rep. Lin, Chuan Cheng
Director：Lien Hwa Industrial Holdings Corp.,Rep.Chou, Teh-Chien
Director：Lien Hwa Industrial Holdings Corp.,Rep.Miau, Scott Matthew
Independent Director：Lin, Kuan-Ming
Independent Director：Lin, Long-Song
Independent Director：Chang, Chia-Hsin
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Director：Hwang, Ming-Hang/Chairman, Getac Holdings Corp.
Director：Tsai, Feng-Tzu/Chairman, Waffer Technology Corp.
Director：Mitac International Corp.,Rep. Miau, Matthew Feng Chiang/
Chairman, MiTAC Holdings Corp.
Director：Mitac International Corp.,Rep. Lin, Chuan Cheng/
Director,Getac Holdings Corp.
Director：Lien Hwa Industrial Holdings Corp.,Rep.Chou, Teh-Chien/
Director, SYNNEX Technology International Corp.
Director：Lien Hwa Industrial Holdings Corp.,Rep.Miau, Scott Matthew/
Chairman, Mitac Hikari Corp.
Independent Director：Lin, Kuan-Ming/
Chairman ,Premier Capital Management Corp.
Independent Director：Lin, Long-Song/
Chairman,Taiwan Network Information Center
Independent Director：Chang, Chia-Hsin/
Partner, KPMG in Taiwan
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Director：Hwang, Ming-Hang
Director：Tsai, Feng-Tzu
Director：Mitac International Corp.,Rep. Miau, Matthew Feng Chiang
Director：Mitac International Corp.,Rep. Lin, Chuan Cheng
Director：Lien Hwa Industrial Holdings Corp.,Rep.Chou, Teh-Chien
Director：Lien Hwa Industrial Holdings Corp.,Rep.Miau, Scott Matthew
Independent Director：Lin, Kuan-Ming
Independent Director：Lin, Long-Song
Independent Director：Chang, Chia-Hsin
Independent Director：Wang, Po Hsia
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Director：Hwang, Ming-Hang/Chairman, Getac Holdings Corp
Director：Tsai, Feng-Tzu/Chairman, Waffer Technology Corp.
Director：Mitac International Corp.,Rep. Miau, Matthew Feng Chiang/
Chairman, MiTAC Holdings Corp.
Director：Mitac International Corp.,Rep. Lin, Chuan Cheng/
Director, Getac Holdings Corp.
Director：Lien Hwa Industrial Holdings Corp.,Rep.Chou, Teh-Chien/
Director, SYNNEX Technology International Corp.
Director：Lien Hwa Industrial Holdings Corp.,Rep.Miau, Scott Matthew/
Chairman, Mitac Hikari Corp.
Independent Director：Lin, Kuan-Ming/
Chairman ,Premier Capital Management Corp.
Independent Director：Lin, Long-Song/
Chairman,Taiwan Network Information Center
Independent Director：Chang, Chia-Hsin/
Partner, KPMG in Taiwan
Independent Director：Wang, Po Hsia/
President, IBM World Wide High Volume Power Systems Development Center
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:term expired and re-election.
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
Director：Hwang, Ming-Hang/5,305,363 shares
Director：Tsai, Feng-Tzu/782,375 shares
Director：Mitac International Corp.,Rep. Miau, Matthew Feng Chiang/
190,396,939 shares
Director：Mitac International Corp.,Rep. Lin, Chuan Cheng/
190,396,939 shares
Director：Lien Hwa Industrial Holdings Corp.,Rep.Chou, Teh-Chien/
7,210,000 shares
Director：Lien Hwa Industrial Holdings Corp.,Rep.Miau, Scott Matthew/
7,210,000 shares
Independent Director：Lin, Kuan-Ming/0 shares
Independent Director：Lin, Long-Song/0 shares
Independent Director：Chang, Chia-Hsin/0 shares
Independent Director：Wang, Po Hsia/0 shares
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/05/31~2022/05/30
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/05/27
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:Not applicable.
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:Not applicable.
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:Not applicable.
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.