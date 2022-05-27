Getac : announces the list of newly-elected directors and Independent directors of the 2022 annual shareholders' meeting

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/27 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor): institutional director,independent director,natural-person director 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: Director：Hwang, Ming-Hang Director：Tsai, Feng-Tzu Director：Mitac International Corp.,Rep. Miau, Matthew Feng Chiang Director：Mitac International Corp.,Rep. Lin, Chuan Cheng Director：Lien Hwa Industrial Holdings Corp.,Rep.Chou, Teh-Chien Director：Lien Hwa Industrial Holdings Corp.,Rep.Miau, Scott Matthew Independent Director：Lin, Kuan-Ming Independent Director：Lin, Long-Song Independent Director：Chang, Chia-Hsin 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Director：Hwang, Ming-Hang/Chairman, Getac Holdings Corp. Director：Tsai, Feng-Tzu/Chairman, Waffer Technology Corp. Director：Mitac International Corp.,Rep. Miau, Matthew Feng Chiang/ Chairman, MiTAC Holdings Corp. Director：Mitac International Corp.,Rep. Lin, Chuan Cheng/ Director,Getac Holdings Corp. Director：Lien Hwa Industrial Holdings Corp.,Rep.Chou, Teh-Chien/ Director, SYNNEX Technology International Corp. Director：Lien Hwa Industrial Holdings Corp.,Rep.Miau, Scott Matthew/ Chairman, Mitac Hikari Corp. Independent Director：Lin, Kuan-Ming/ Chairman ,Premier Capital Management Corp. Independent Director：Lin, Long-Song/ Chairman,Taiwan Network Information Center Independent Director：Chang, Chia-Hsin/ Partner, KPMG in Taiwan 5.Title and name of the new position holder: Director：Hwang, Ming-Hang Director：Tsai, Feng-Tzu Director：Mitac International Corp.,Rep. Miau, Matthew Feng Chiang Director：Mitac International Corp.,Rep. Lin, Chuan Cheng Director：Lien Hwa Industrial Holdings Corp.,Rep.Chou, Teh-Chien Director：Lien Hwa Industrial Holdings Corp.,Rep.Miau, Scott Matthew Independent Director：Lin, Kuan-Ming Independent Director：Lin, Long-Song Independent Director：Chang, Chia-Hsin Independent Director：Wang, Po Hsia 6.Resume of the new position holder: Director：Hwang, Ming-Hang/Chairman, Getac Holdings Corp Director：Tsai, Feng-Tzu/Chairman, Waffer Technology Corp. Director：Mitac International Corp.,Rep. Miau, Matthew Feng Chiang/ Chairman, MiTAC Holdings Corp. Director：Mitac International Corp.,Rep. Lin, Chuan Cheng/ Director, Getac Holdings Corp. Director：Lien Hwa Industrial Holdings Corp.,Rep.Chou, Teh-Chien/ Director, SYNNEX Technology International Corp. Director：Lien Hwa Industrial Holdings Corp.,Rep.Miau, Scott Matthew/ Chairman, Mitac Hikari Corp. Independent Director：Lin, Kuan-Ming/ Chairman ,Premier Capital Management Corp. Independent Director：Lin, Long-Song/ Chairman,Taiwan Network Information Center Independent Director：Chang, Chia-Hsin/ Partner, KPMG in Taiwan Independent Director：Wang, Po Hsia/ President, IBM World Wide High Volume Power Systems Development Center 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:term expired and re-election. 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: Director：Hwang, Ming-Hang/5,305,363 shares Director：Tsai, Feng-Tzu/782,375 shares Director：Mitac International Corp.,Rep. Miau, Matthew Feng Chiang/ 190,396,939 shares Director：Mitac International Corp.,Rep. Lin, Chuan Cheng/ 190,396,939 shares Director：Lien Hwa Industrial Holdings Corp.,Rep.Chou, Teh-Chien/ 7,210,000 shares Director：Lien Hwa Industrial Holdings Corp.,Rep.Miau, Scott Matthew/ 7,210,000 shares Independent Director：Lin, Kuan-Ming/0 shares Independent Director：Lin, Long-Song/0 shares Independent Director：Chang, Chia-Hsin/0 shares Independent Director：Wang, Po Hsia/0 shares 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/05/31~2022/05/30 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/05/27 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:Not applicable. 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:Not applicable. 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:Not applicable. 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):No 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.