  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Getac Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3005   TW0003005005

GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(3005)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-25
44.20 TWD   +0.34%
07:33aGETAC : 2022 annual shareholder's meeting releases the company's directors from non-competition restrictions.
PU
07:33aGETAC : announces the list of newly-elected directors and Independent directors of the 2022 annual shareholders' meeting
PU
05/24GETAC : Clarification of Media Report by“ Economic Daily News”dated on May 23th, 2022
PU
Getac : announces the list of newly-elected directors and Independent directors of the 2022 annual shareholders' meeting

05/27/2022 | 07:33am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Getac Holdings Corporation
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/05/27 Time of announcement 19:25:33
Subject 
 Getac announces the list of newly-elected
directors and Independent directors of the 2022
annual shareholders' meeting
Date of events 2022/05/27 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/27
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):
institutional director,independent director,natural-person director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
 Director：Hwang, Ming-Hang
 Director：Tsai, Feng-Tzu
 Director：Mitac International Corp.,Rep. Miau, Matthew Feng Chiang
 Director：Mitac International Corp.,Rep. Lin, Chuan Cheng
 Director：Lien Hwa Industrial Holdings Corp.,Rep.Chou, Teh-Chien
 Director：Lien Hwa Industrial Holdings Corp.,Rep.Miau, Scott Matthew
 Independent Director：Lin, Kuan-Ming
 Independent Director：Lin, Long-Song
 Independent Director：Chang, Chia-Hsin
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
 Director：Hwang, Ming-Hang/Chairman, Getac Holdings Corp.
 Director：Tsai, Feng-Tzu/Chairman, Waffer Technology Corp.
 Director：Mitac International Corp.,Rep. Miau, Matthew Feng Chiang/
  Chairman, MiTAC Holdings Corp.
 Director：Mitac International Corp.,Rep. Lin, Chuan Cheng/
   Director,Getac Holdings Corp.
 Director：Lien Hwa Industrial Holdings Corp.,Rep.Chou, Teh-Chien/
   Director, SYNNEX Technology International Corp.
Director：Lien Hwa Industrial Holdings Corp.,Rep.Miau, Scott Matthew/
   Chairman, Mitac Hikari Corp.
Independent Director：Lin, Kuan-Ming/
   Chairman ,Premier Capital Management Corp.
Independent Director：Lin, Long-Song/
   Chairman,Taiwan Network Information Center
Independent Director：Chang, Chia-Hsin/
   Partner, KPMG in Taiwan
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
 Director：Hwang, Ming-Hang
 Director：Tsai, Feng-Tzu
 Director：Mitac International Corp.,Rep. Miau, Matthew Feng Chiang
 Director：Mitac International Corp.,Rep. Lin, Chuan Cheng
 Director：Lien Hwa Industrial Holdings Corp.,Rep.Chou, Teh-Chien
 Director：Lien Hwa Industrial Holdings Corp.,Rep.Miau, Scott Matthew
 Independent Director：Lin, Kuan-Ming
 Independent Director：Lin, Long-Song
 Independent Director：Chang, Chia-Hsin
 Independent Director：Wang, Po Hsia
6.Resume of the new position holder:
 Director：Hwang, Ming-Hang/Chairman, Getac Holdings Corp
 Director：Tsai, Feng-Tzu/Chairman, Waffer Technology Corp.
 Director：Mitac International Corp.,Rep. Miau, Matthew Feng Chiang/
  Chairman, MiTAC Holdings Corp.
 Director：Mitac International Corp.,Rep. Lin, Chuan Cheng/
  Director, Getac Holdings Corp.
 Director：Lien Hwa Industrial Holdings Corp.,Rep.Chou, Teh-Chien/
  Director, SYNNEX Technology International Corp.
 Director：Lien Hwa Industrial Holdings Corp.,Rep.Miau, Scott Matthew/
  Chairman, Mitac Hikari Corp.
Independent Director：Lin, Kuan-Ming/
  Chairman ,Premier Capital Management Corp.
Independent Director：Lin, Long-Song/
  Chairman,Taiwan Network Information Center
Independent Director：Chang, Chia-Hsin/
  Partner, KPMG in Taiwan
 Independent Director：Wang, Po Hsia/
  President, IBM World Wide High Volume Power Systems Development Center
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:term expired and re-election.
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
 Director：Hwang, Ming-Hang/5,305,363 shares
 Director：Tsai, Feng-Tzu/782,375 shares
 Director：Mitac International Corp.,Rep. Miau, Matthew Feng Chiang/
  190,396,939 shares
 Director：Mitac International Corp.,Rep. Lin, Chuan Cheng/
  190,396,939 shares
 Director：Lien Hwa Industrial Holdings Corp.,Rep.Chou, Teh-Chien/
  7,210,000 shares
 Director：Lien Hwa Industrial Holdings Corp.,Rep.Miau, Scott Matthew/
  7,210,000 shares
 Independent Director：Lin, Kuan-Ming/0 shares
 Independent Director：Lin, Long-Song/0 shares
 Independent Director：Chang, Chia-Hsin/0 shares
 Independent Director：Wang, Po Hsia/0 shares
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/05/31~2022/05/30
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/05/27
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:Not applicable.
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:Not applicable.
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:Not applicable.
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Getac Technology Corporation published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 11:32:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
