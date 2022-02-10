Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Getac Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3005   TW0003005005

GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(3005)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OEMConfig: Enhanced Android Batch Configuration for EMM Systems

02/10/2022 | 11:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rugged tablets are increasingly becoming the standard for mobile frontline employees, with Android devices representing the best value for the money. However, when organizations issue a device as standard equipment, it is important to optimize settings and configurations. This leads to maximized productivity and security, and first-time-right efficiency.

Enterprise-scale configuration of mobile devices is normally achieved using an enterprise mobility management (EMM) system. On the other hand, most EMM systems currently in use, even if they meet Android Enterprise Recommended (AER) requirements, enable batch configuration of only a modest number of Android device settings. Many other settings are omitted, thereby creating a device-by-device headache in many instances, and a barrier to overall Android adoption.

To eliminate this challenge, businesses need something more, something that enhances Android batch configuration capabilities without requiring changing EMM systems or adding a second one. This is where OEMConfig for Getac Android devices comes into play.

What is OEMConfig?

OEMConfig is a Getac-proprietary application and is available on the Managed Google Play Store. It unlocks the full potential of Getac Android device deployment by enhancing the enterprise-scale configuration capabilities of any AER-certified EMM system. This helps to maximize the usefulness of both EMM and Getac Android devices, tightens device security, and minimizes repetitive configuration work.


Here's how the software works:

  • Install OEMConfig where the EMM system is hosted
  • Carry out centralized configuration of Android hardware and software settings as needed
  • Send out over the air (OTA) via EMM Cloud to all applicable Getac Android devices
OEMConfig enables batch configuration of a diverse variety of settings for Getac Android devices, enhancing enterprise-scale capabilities of AER-certified EMM systems. Software Features

OEMConfig software enables timely security and other firmware over the air (FOTA) firmware updates for Getac Android devices. This enables batch configuration of a diverse variety of hardware and software settings such as:

  • Display
  • Sound
  • Barcode scanner
  • Satellite navigation settings
  • Battery charging
  • Physical buttons on the device itself>/li>
  • Navigation bar
  • Quick-settings panel
  • Application update settings
  • Date and time
OEMConfig Benefits

OEMConfig maximizes the value and convenience of Getac Android rugged devices. Likewise, it eliminates creating the device-by-device configuration hassle that optimization work would otherwise entail. OEMConfig enables timely OTA security and firmware updates and accelerates Getac Android device deployments.


Get more from Getac Android devices by optimizing device settings, system settings, or even firmware update schedules. All these can be done without the added inconvenience of another password, another website portal, or having to learn new software. OEMConfig users can add, all additional configuration capabilities to the EMM system itself.

Who Needs OEMConfig?

OEMConfig is for large-scale deployments of one or more Getac's Android (Version 9 or above) rugged tablet models, such as the ZX70G2, ZX70-EX, or ZX10. It is compliant with a wide variety of AER-certified EMM system vendors.

Please note: OEMConfig is intended to be a complement to an EMM system, not a replacement. If you are not currently utilizing an EMM, Getac recommends deployXpress standalone Android configuration solution.

To learn more about how OEMConfig can help your business, or to arrange a free trial, please contact the Getac team.

Getac

As one of the leading rugged computer providers, Getac offers extensive rugged computing product lines and serves a wide range of vertical markets.

Share

Disclaimer

Getac Technology Corporation published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 04:27:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
02/10OEMCONFIG : Enhanced Android Batch Configuration for EMM Systems
PU
02/07GETAC : Consolidated Revenue for January 2022 Totaled NT$2,644 million
PU
02/07GETAC : Press Release -Getac Consolidated Revenue for January 2022 Totaled NT$2,644 millio..
PU
02/07Getac Technology Corporation Announces Unaudited Consolidated Sales Results for the Mon..
CI
01/28GETAC : The Future of Fieldwork Is Digital
PU
01/27GETAC : BOD Resolutions- Jsn., 21, 2022
PU
01/26Getac Holdings Corporation Expands Its Android Ecosystem with the Launch of OEMConfig A..
CI
01/26GETAC : further expands its Android ecosystem with launch of OEMConfig app for ZX10 and ZX..
PU
01/25GETAC : Why You Need a Rugged Mid-Sized Android Device
PU
01/25GETAC : BOD Resolutions- Nov., 10, 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 30 474 M 1 095 M 1 095 M
Net income 2021 4 260 M 153 M 153 M
Net cash 2021 4 893 M 176 M 176 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,80x
Yield 2021 8,13%
Capitalization 33 346 M 1 198 M 1 198 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Getac Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 56,00 TWD
Average target price 62,67 TWD
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ming Han Huang Chairman & General Manager
Shu Chuan Hsieh Deputy General Manager, Head-Finance & Accounting
Kun Ming Lin Independent Director
Jung Sung Lin Independent Director
Jia Xin Zhang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION0.54%1 208
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.0.32%13 265
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.-1.64%10 741
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.6.20%4 042
INVENTEC CORPORATION3.81%3 335
ACER INCORPORATED-4.43%3 113