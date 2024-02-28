Eduardo Iniguez, former Silvus Technologies’ CFO, appointed CEO Jason Mudrick, Mudrick Capital’s Founder and CIO, appointed Chair of the Board

Getaround (NYSE: GETR) (“Getaround'' or the “Company”), the world’s first connected carsharing marketplace, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed former Silvus Technologies CFO and former Getaround SVP of Finance, Risk & Strategy Eduardo Iniguez as CEO, effective immediately. Iniguez also joined the Getaround Board of Directors. In connection with this change, Jason Mudrick, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Mudrick Capital, which led Getaround’s January 2024 financing, was appointed Chairperson of the Board. Getaround’s outgoing CEO, Sam Zaid, will continue to serve as a member of the board of directors.

Iniguez joins Getaround at a pivotal time, as the Company focuses on right-sizing the business and streamlining operations in a push to create greater value for its shareholders, employees, and customers. Iniguez is an accomplished executive in the technology and aerospace sectors and brings more than fifteen years of experience in strategic finance and corporate leadership to fund and scale emerging companies.

Prior to his role as CFO at Silvus Technologies, Iniguez served as SVP of Finance, Risk & Strategy for Getaround. Prior to Getaround, Iniguez was CEO and CFO of HyreCar, Inc. and successfully managed the sale of its assets to Getaround in May 2023. Previous to that, he was the VP of Corporate Finance & Accounting for AllClear, a private equity-backed aerospace company where he was responsible for 11 business unit P&Ls globally.

“I am thrilled to return to Getaround to help accelerate the Company’s growth and path to profitability while reaching its incredible potential,” said Iniguez. “I am committed to our car owners and renters to be the carsharing platform of choice while we pave the way for long-term, sustainable growth. I look forward to rolling up my sleeves with the team to focus on execution and delivering results.”

“We are pleased to welcome Eduardo back to lead Getaround into its next phase of growth,” said Mudrick. “His track record of transformational leadership and passion for the carsharing space make him uniquely situated to take the helm as the Company focuses on revenue growth and a path to profitability. I also want to thank Sam Zaid for his leadership and commitment to Getaround’s mission and people since the Company’s inception.”

Founder, board member, and outgoing CEO, Sam Zaid, expressed his excitement about the transition, stating, "As I step back from my day-to-day involvement, I am confident Eduardo will steer Getaround towards profitability and unlock continued success as an innovative, category-defining company in digital carsharing."

About Getaround

Offering a 100% digital experience, Getaround (NYSE: GETR) makes sharing cars and trucks simple through its proprietary cloud and in-car Connect® technology. The company empowers consumers to shift away from car ownership through instant and convenient access to desirable, affordable, and safe cars from entrepreneurial hosts. Getaround’s on-demand technology enables a contactless experience — no waiting in line at a car rental facility, manually completing paperwork or meeting anyone to collect or drop off car keys. Getaround’s mission is to utilize its peer-to-peer marketplace to help solve some of the most pressing challenges facing the world today, including environmental sustainability and access to economic opportunity. Launched in 2011, Getaround is available today in more than 1,000 cities across the United States and Europe. For more information, please visit https://www.getaround.com/.

