    GETR   US37427G1013

GETAROUND, INC.

(GETR)
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2023-01-24
0.6297 USD   -6.01%
08:12aGetaround Expands Leadership Team, Appoints Brian Jackson as Senior Vice President of Engineering
BU
01/13Wedbush Starts Getaround at Outperform With $5 Price Target, Says 'Strong' Carsharing Model to Maintain Profitable Growth
MT
2022Piper Sandler Initiates Getaround at Overweight With $1.50 Price Target
MT
Getaround Expands Leadership Team, Appoints Brian Jackson as Senior Vice President of Engineering

01/26/2023 | 08:12am EST
Former Facebook and Google Executive Joins Carsharing Leader

Getaround (NYSE: GETR) (“Getaround” or “the Company”), the world's first connected carsharing marketplace, today announced it has hired Brian Jackson as Senior Vice President of Engineering. Bringing more than 35 years of experience to Getaround, Jackson took up his new role in January of this year.

Jackson has held numerous engineering leadership positions throughout his career. Most recently, he served as Bluevine’s Head of United States Engineering where he built and led the engineering team in developing initial products to support the company’s strategic evolution from lending to banking. Prior to Bluevine, he served in leadership roles at both Facebook and Google. At Facebook, Jackson served as Engineering Director of Growth Infrastructure, where he led the development of common systems to drive growth across Facebook’s product suite. Previously, he served as Google’s Engineering Director of Apps for Work, where his division contributed approximately $250 million in revenue per year to Google Apps.

“Getaround is thrilled to have Brian, a seasoned software and systems engineering executive, join the team,” said Sam Zaid, Getaround CEO. “As we continue to develop Getaround’s unique technology and build the go-to digital carsharing marketplace, we look forward to having the opportunity to leverage Brian’s vast experience, key technological insights, and proven track record with product development and execution. With Brian leading our global engineering teams, we are well-positioned to continue to evolve and expand on our product offerings and our global culture by tapping the world’s top engineering talent as we continue to lead the transition to a fully digital carsharing experience with our proprietary technology.”

In his new role, Jackson will be responsible for Getaround’s engineering efforts globally, overseeing all the core platform, software, and hardware technology teams that develop and enhance Getaround’s proprietary digital technology, product, and connected car offerings. Jackson will also oversee Getaround’s global platform strategy supporting the expansion of Getaround’s services in existing and new markets, as well as further transforming Getaround’s remote engineering and security and IT operations culture to cost-effectively source and manage high-performing engineering, security and IT operations teams worldwide.

“I look forward to further improving the digital carsharing experience for all Getaround users,” added Jackson. “Getaround is at a strong stage in its growth trajectory, and I am excited to play a key role in enabling greater consumer and business access to mobility in cities globally.”

Jackson also currently serves on Checkups Medical’s Board of Directors, which is a nonprofit organization aimed at improving the health of mothers and their families in medically underserved communities. He has also served as Vice President of Engineering for diCarta/Emptoris (acquired by IBM), Vice President of Product Development for Epiphany (acquired by Infor), Vice President of Engineering for Xtime (acquired by Cox Automotive), and as Vice President of Software Engineering for Brio Technology (acquired by Hyperion). He graduated from Iowa State University with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Computer Engineering.

About Getaround
Offering a 100% digital experience, Getaround makes sharing cars and trucks simple through its proprietary cloud and in-car Connect® technology. The company's mission is to empower people to carshare everywhere and shift away from car ownership through instant and convenient access to desirable, affordable, and safe cars from entrepreneurial hosts. Getaround’s on-demand technology enables a contactless experience — no waiting in line at a car rental facility, manually completing paperwork, or meeting anyone to collect or drop off car keys. Getaround aims to utilize its peer-to-peer marketplace to help solve some of the most pressing challenges facing the world today, including environmental sustainability and access to economic opportunity. Launched in 2011, Getaround is available today in more than 1,000 cities across the United States and Europe. For more information, please visit https://www.getaround.com/.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 60,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -137 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,24x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 58,0 M 58,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 262
Free-Float 80,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,63 $
Average target price 3,25 $
Spread / Average Target 416%
Managers and Directors
Sam Zaid Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tom Alderman Vice President-Finance
Ahmed Mohamed Fattouh Chairman
Sy Fahimi Chief Operating Officer
Bruno Bowden Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GETAROUND, INC.-3.49%58
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.11.79%11 396
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.15.63%7 860
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.11.31%5 721
SIXT SE23.09%4 693
UNITED INTERNATIONAL TRANSPORTATION COMPANY7.23%928