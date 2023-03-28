Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Zimbabwe
  Zimbabwe Stock Exchange
  GetBucks Microfinance Bank Limited
  News
  Summary
    GBZW   ZW0009012320

GETBUCKS MICROFINANCE BANK LIMITED

(GBZW)
  Report
End-of-day quote Zimbabwe Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
23.00 ZWL    0.00%
03:38aGetbucks Microfinance Bank : Further Cautionary
PU
2022Getbucks Microfinance Bank : 2022 HY Results & Audit Review
PU
2022GetBucks Microfinance Bank Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

GetBucks Microfinance Bank : Further Cautionary

03/28/2023 | 03:38am EDT
28 MARCH 2023

Further to the cautionary announcement dated 27 February 2023 advising of the Company's consideration to delist from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE), shareholders are advised that the preliminary processes of the delisting are still underway and as such the Company will issue a delisting circular with full details to shareholders in due course.

The full impact of the delisting and recapitalization, which process is still ongoing, is still being determined and, if successful, may have a material effect on the price of the securities.

Accordingly, shareholders are advised to continue exercising caution when dealing in the company's securities.

Disclaimer

GetBucks Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 07:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 377 M 1,17 M 1,17 M
Net income 2021 29,1 M 0,09 M 0,09 M
Net Debt 2021 77,9 M 0,24 M 0,24 M
P/E ratio 2021 239x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26 752 M 83,0 M 83,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,30x
EV / Sales 2021 18,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart GETBUCKS MICROFINANCE BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GetBucks Microfinance Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
George Nheweyembwa Managing Director & Executive Director
Wimbayi Chigumbu Chief Finance Officer & Director
Rungamo J. Mbire Chairman
Marjorie Madamombe Chief Operating Officer & Director
Joseph Machiva Independent Non-Executive Director
