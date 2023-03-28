GetBucks Microfinance Bank : Further Cautionary

28 MARCH 2023
Further to the cautionary announcement dated 27 February 2023 advising of the Company's consideration to delist from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE), shareholders are advised that the preliminary processes of the delisting are still underway and as such the Company will issue a delisting circular with full details to shareholders in due course.
The full impact of the delisting and recapitalization, which process is still ongoing, is still being determined and, if successful, may have a material effect on the price of the securities.
Accordingly, shareholders are advised to continue exercising caution when dealing in the company's securities.
Disclaimer
GetBucks Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 07:37:05 UTC.