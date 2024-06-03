June 03, 2024 at 08:16 am EDT

GetBusy PLC - Cambridge, England-based document management and productivity software provider - Chief Executive Officer Daniel Rabie buys 109,561 shares at 64.80 pence each, in London on Monday. Also buys 255,439 million shares at 64.89p each on Friday last week. Shares are worth GBP236,750 in total.

Rabie is now interested in 2.2 million shares, giving him a 4.3% stake.

Current stock price: 65.90 pence, up 1.4% on Monday afternoon in London

12-month change: up 1.4%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter

