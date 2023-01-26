Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Getchell Gold Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTCH   CA37427C2094

GETCHELL GOLD CORP.

(GTCH)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  09:33:12 2023-01-26 am EST
0.4200 CAD    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Getchell Gold Corp.: Invitation to VRIC Booth 135

01/26/2023 | 12:50pm EST
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2023) - Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) is pleased to announce that it will be attending the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 29 - Monday January 30, 2023. All attending investors are cordially invited to visit the Getchell Gold team at Booth #135.

Notable VRIC keynote speakers include former Premier of BC Christy Clark and former Premier of Saskatchewan, Brad Wall. Other keynote speakers will include dozens of globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors.

"The 2023 VRIC is a great opportunity for Getchell Gold to connect with active investors who are looking to capitalize on a near record-high gold spot price," stated Mike Sieb, President of Getchell Gold, adding, "This is the first major investor conference held since the release of our Mineral Resource Estimate in December 2022, and it is perfectly timed for us to establish Getchell Gold as a 'Company to Watch' in Nevada for 2023."

"We are entering a new era of de-globalization. The trust that allowed for global trade over the last 30 years has shifted irreversibly and countries are now scrambling to secure supplies of natural resources as a matter of national security. As a result, demand for key resources, will skyrocket. We have gathered over 300 companies that are exploring for and producing these natural resources so investors can position themselves accordingly," said Jay Martin, Host of the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference.

The Getchell Gold team looks forward to meeting all interested investors and media contacts at this major industry event, and we can be contacted by e-mail at info@getchellgold.com or by phone at +1 647 249-4798.

About the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference:

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference has been the epicentre of junior mining investment in Canada for 25 years and attracts over 5000 mining investors annually. Previous years have been attended by former Prime Minister Stephan Harper and former President of Mexico Felipe Calderon.

The VRIC will include a marketplace of over 300 investment opportunities in the mining industry, spanning early-stage exploration to advanced producing mines.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

Getchell Gold Corp. is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the (CSE: GTCH) and (OTCQB: GGLDF). Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a significant resources estimate and on the Star project, a past high-grade copper, gold, and silver small-scale producer. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock, a past gold producer with a historic resource and one earlier stage exploration project, Hot Springs Peak (Au). Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada.

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.getchellgold.com.

William Wagener, CEO

1-647-249-4798
info@getchellgold.com
www.getchellgold.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/152601


© Newsfilecorp 2023
