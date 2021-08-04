Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Getchell Gold Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTCH   CA37427C2094

GETCHELL GOLD CORP.

(GTCH)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 08/03
0.5 CAD
Getchell Gold Corp. Strengthens Board of Directors

08/04/2021 | 08:35am EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2021) - Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jerry Bella as Director.

Mr. Jerry Bella is an independent financial consultant with over 40 years of experience assisting numerous private and publicly-traded companies including oil and gas, exploration, mineral resource exploration, manufacturing and high tech companies.

Until recently, he has been providing services to a multi-billion-dollar market capitalized leading China based integrated lithium producer.

"It is fortunate timing that has allowed an individual with such an extensive career and noteworthy accomplishments to join the Board of Getchell. It is also a solid reflection on Getchell to have passed his stringent due diligence and have the opportunity before us acknowledged by an outside third party. We fully welcome Mr. Bella to the team and the assistance he can provide," states Mike Sieb, President.

Mr. Bella holds a professional accounting designation (CPA, CGA) which he received in 1979.

Corporate News

The Company announces that incentive stock options to purchase up to 150,000 common shares of the Company have been granted to Mr. Bella pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The options are exercisable at $0.50 per share for a period of five years from the grant date.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the (CSE: GTCH) and (OTCQB: GGLDF). Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a significant in-the-ground historic resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock, a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star and Hot Springs Peak. Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada.

The Company reiterates that its near-term strategy to advance its assets is not impacted by the COVID-19 Coronavirus. The Company continues to monitor the situation and is in compliance with all government guidelines.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.getchellgold.com or contact the Company at info@getchellgold.com.

Mr. William Wagener, Chairman & CEO
Getchell Gold Corp.
+1 303 517 8764
info@getchellgold.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. 

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the private placement and the completion thereof and the use of proceeds. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including: the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, use of proceeds from the financing, capital expenditures and other costs, and financing and additional capital requirements. Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/92011


© Newsfilecorp 2021
