Investment Highlights

Getchell Gold Corp is an advanced stage exploration company that has delineated a significant gold resource at its 100% owned Fondaway Canyon Project in Nevada which is

OPEN in all directions

Inferred resources of 1,509,100 ounces of gold grading 1.23 g/t ;

550,000 ounces of gold grading 1.56 g/t Resource primarily hosted in the Central Area of an under-explored 3.5 km Gold Trend

Large-scaleMineral Resource with extensive surface mineralization strongly supports an open-pitmine model

Over three years of drilling at Fondaway Canyon, spanning 10,448 meters, every hole in the Central Area has consistently revealed gold mineralization

Drilling produced Twomajor discoveries and a significant expansion of the historic

Mineral Resource

Strong indications of a Tier 1 gold project in its formative years.

Limits to the mineralization have yet to be encountered.

*Note: MRE detailed on slide 7

