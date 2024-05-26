Market Closed -
Getchell Gold : Corporate Presentation January 2024
May 26, 2024 at 02:28 pm EDT
GROWING A MAJOR GOLD
ASSET IN NEVADA
Advanced Exploration Stage
FONDAWAY CANYON GOLD PROJECT
January 2024
CSE:
GTCH
OTCQB:
GGLDF
FWB:
GGA1
Investment Highlights
Getchell Gold Corp is an advanced stage exploration company that has delineated a significant gold resource at its 100% owned Fondaway Canyon Project in Nevada which is
OPEN in all directions
Inferred resources of 1,509,100 ounces of gold grading 1.23 g/t ;
Indicate resources of 550,000 ounces of gold grading 1.56 g/t * ; and
Resource primarily hosted in the Central Area of an under-explored 3.5 km Gold Trend
Large-scale Mineral Resource with extensive surface mineralization strongly supports an open-pit mine model
Over three years of drilling at Fondaway Canyon, spanning 10,448 meters, every hole in the Central Area has consistently revealed gold mineralization
Drilling produced Twomajor discoveries and a significant expansion of the historic
Mineral Resource
Strong indications of a Tier 1 gold project in its formative years.
Limits to the mineralization have yet to be encountered.
*Note: MRE detailed on slide 7
2
Fondaway Canyon
Advanced Exploration Gold Project
Acquired 100% Ownership through exercise of earn-in option January 2024
Excellent Location and Access
170 km (105 miles) East of Reno
Fallon Field Office
Nevada: World-Class Gold Mining Jurisdiction
Nevada: Impressive Gold Stats*
23 major gold mines
Ranked 5 th in the world for gold production 4.5 M oz of gold produced annually valued at ~USD 9 billion (at today's gold price)
Ranked the #1
Mining Jurisdiction
in the World
Producing
Gold Mines
4
Fondaway Canyon Claim Map
50% increase to claim package in 2023
4,400 acres in total
7 x 3 km footprint
Covers entire gold corridor
Provides ample area to expand Resource and host potential development
5
Fondaway Canyon Gold Mineralization
Getchell controls the entire East-West gold corridor along a 7 km length
Gold mineralization currently traced for
3.5 km along strike
,
1 km wide
, and
1 km vertical extent
2020-23 exploration focused on Central Area
Mineralization outside of the Central Area is highly prospective and under explored
6
2023 Mineral Resource Estimate
8 holes drilled in 2022 were NOT included in the MRE.
All eight holes intersected broad zones of mineralization and will be additive upon updating of the MRE
Gold mineralization remains OPEN
for further expansion
OPEN
OPEN
OPEN
OPEN
OPEN
7
Central Area
2020, 2021, and 2022 Drill Programs
2020
(before Getchell drilling)
Compiled Historic Dataset
Revised Geo-mineralization Model
Developed
New Target Areas
Designed an Initial Six Hole Drill Program to Test Model
Central Area
2020, 2021, and 2022 Drill Programs
2020-2022
28 holes drilled
Two major discoveries
Colorado SW Zone
FCG21-08:
1.4 g/t Au over 203.9m
North Fork Zone
FCG22-17:
3.8 g/t Au over 85.9m
Continued expansion of the mineralization
Published initial Mineral Resource Estimate
All Drill Holes
Intersected Substantial
Gold Mineralization
Colorado SW Gold Zone in Cross-Section
(Looking NW)
2020
2021 - 2023
Pre-Getchell Drilling
Drill Results & Upside Potential
Highly Prospective - 250m Zone
Getchell Gold Corp. is a Canada-based gold and copper exploration company. The Company is engaged in identification, acquisition and exploration of properties for mining of precious and base metals. It has four exploration assets in Nevada, United States of America. Its projects include Fondaway Canyon, Star Project, Dixie Comstock and Hot Springs Peak. The Fondaway Canyon is a gold property located in Churchill County, Nevada. The Star project comprises of two main mineralized occurrences, the formerly producing Star Point copper mine and the Star South Cu-Au-Ag. The Star project consists of 199 lode mining claims located in Pershing County Nevada approximate 65 kilometers southwest of Winnemucca, Nevada on the east side of the Buena Vista Valley. The Dixie Comstock, located in Churchill County, Nevada, consists of 26 unpatented lode claims. The Hot Springs Peak property consists of 167 unpatented lode mining claims in the northern Hot Springs range in Humboldt County, Nevada.
More about the company
