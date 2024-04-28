Getchell Gold Corp. is a Canada-based gold and copper exploration company. The Company is engaged in identification, acquisition and exploration of properties for mining of precious and base metals. It has four exploration assets in Nevada, United States of America. Its projects include Fondaway Canyon, Star Project, Dixie Comstock and Hot Springs Peak. The Fondaway Canyon is a gold property located in Churchill County, Nevada. The Star project comprises of two main mineralized occurrences, the formerly producing Star Point copper mine and the Star South Cu-Au-Ag. The Star project consists of 199 lode mining claims located in Pershing County Nevada approximate 65 kilometers southwest of Winnemucca, Nevada on the east side of the Buena Vista Valley. The Dixie Comstock, located in Churchill County, Nevada, consists of 26 unpatented lode claims. The Hot Springs Peak property consists of 167 unpatented lode mining claims in the northern Hot Springs range in Humboldt County, Nevada.

Sector Diversified Mining