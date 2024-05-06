GROWING A MAJOR GOLD

ASSET IN NEVADA

Advanced Exploration Stage

FONDAWAY CANYON GOLD PROJECT

March 2024

Nevada: World-Class Gold Mining Jurisdiction

Nevada: Impressive Gold Stats*

23 major gold mines

Ranked 5th in the world for gold production 4.5 M oz of gold produced annually valued at

~USD 9 billion (at today's gold price)

Ranked the #1

Mining Jurisdiction

in the World

Producing

Gold Mines

2

Fondaway Canyon

Advanced Exploration Gold Project

Acquired 100% Ownership through exercise of earn-in option January 2024

Excellent Location and Access

170 km (105 miles) East of Reno

Fallon Field Office

3

Fondaway Canyon Gold Mineralization

Getchell controls the entire 7 km East-West gold corridor

Gold mineralization currently traced for

3.5 km along strike,

1 km wide, and

1 km vertical extent

2020-23 exploration focused on Central Area

Mineralization outside of the Central Area is highly prospective and under explored

4

2023 Mineral Resource Estimate

2023 Mineral Resource Estimate doubled the historic resource

with 18 drill holes

8 holes drilled in 2022 were NOT included in the MRE. All eight holes intersected broad zones of mineralization and will be added to an updated MRE

Gold mineralization remains OPEN for further expansion

Fondaway Canyon Project

Mineral Resource

3D Gold Grade

Block Model

5

Central Area

2020, 2021, and 2022 Drill Programs

2020-2022

28 holes drilled

Two Major Discoveries

Colorado SW Zone

FCG21-08:

1.4 g/t Au over 203.9m

North Fork Zone

FCG22-17:

3.8 g/t Au over 85.9m

Continued expansion of the mineralization

Published initial Mineral

Resource Estimate

All Drill Holes

Intersected Substantial

Gold Mineralization

6

Colorado SW Gold Zone in Cross-Section

(Looking NW)

2020

2020 - 2023

Pre-Getchell Drilling

Drill Results & Upside Potential

Highly Prospective - 250m Zone

7

Central Area

2020, 2021, and 2022 Drill Programs

8

North Fork Gold Zone in Cross Section

(Looking NW)

2020

2020- 2023

Pre-Getchell Drilling

Drill Results & Upside Potential

Highly Prospective - 250m Zone

9

North Fork Gold Zone - Near Surface High Grade

Getchell discovered the

highest 'grade x thickness'

drill intercepts in the history of the Project

North Fork gold zone is higher grade, appears less constrained, and reveals the

potential thicker and deeper roots of the mineralizing system

High grade gold intervals observed at Fondaway are

indicative of a Tier-1 Nevada mineralized system

10

