GROWING A MAJOR GOLD
ASSET IN NEVADA
Advanced Exploration Stage
FONDAWAY CANYON GOLD PROJECT
March 2024
CSE: GTCH
OTCQB: GGLDF
FWB: GGA1
Nevada: World-Class Gold Mining Jurisdiction
Nevada: Impressive Gold Stats*
23 major gold mines
Ranked 5th in the world for gold production 4.5 M oz of gold produced annually valued at
~USD 9 billion (at today's gold price)
Ranked the #1
Mining Jurisdiction
in the World
Producing
Gold Mines
2
Fondaway Canyon
Advanced Exploration Gold Project
Acquired 100% Ownership through exercise of earn-in option January 2024
Excellent Location and Access
170 km (105 miles) East of Reno
Fallon Field Office
3
Fondaway Canyon Gold Mineralization
Getchell controls the entire 7 km East-West gold corridor
Gold mineralization currently traced for
3.5 km along strike,
1 km wide, and
1 km vertical extent
2020-23 exploration focused on Central Area
Mineralization outside of the Central Area is highly prospective and under explored
4
2023 Mineral Resource Estimate
2023 Mineral Resource Estimate doubled the historic resource
with 18 drill holes
8 holes drilled in 2022 were NOT included in the MRE. All eight holes intersected broad zones of mineralization and will be added to an updated MRE
Gold mineralization remains OPEN for further expansion
Fondaway Canyon Project
Mineral Resource
3D Gold Grade
Block Model
5
Central Area
2020, 2021, and 2022 Drill Programs
2020-2022
28 holes drilled
Two Major Discoveries
Colorado SW Zone
FCG21-08:
1.4 g/t Au over 203.9m
North Fork Zone
FCG22-17:
3.8 g/t Au over 85.9m
Continued expansion of the mineralization
Published initial Mineral
Resource Estimate
All Drill Holes
Intersected Substantial
Gold Mineralization
6
Colorado SW Gold Zone in Cross-Section
(Looking NW)
2020
2020 - 2023
Pre-Getchell Drilling
Drill Results & Upside Potential
Highly Prospective - 250m Zone
7
Central Area
2020, 2021, and 2022 Drill Programs
8
North Fork Gold Zone in Cross Section
(Looking NW)
2020
2020- 2023
Pre-Getchell Drilling
Drill Results & Upside Potential
Highly Prospective - 250m Zone
9
North Fork Gold Zone - Near Surface High Grade
Getchell discovered the
highest 'grade x thickness'
drill intercepts in the history of the Project
North Fork gold zone is higher grade, appears less constrained, and reveals the
potential thicker and deeper roots of the mineralizing system
High grade gold intervals observed at Fondaway are
indicative of a Tier-1 Nevada mineralized system
10
