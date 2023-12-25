GROWING A MAJOR GOLD

ASSET IN NEVADA

Advanced Exploration Stage

FONDAWAY CANYON GOLD PROJECT

November 2023

CSE: GTCH

OTCQB: GGLDF

FWB: GGA1

Investment Highlights

Getchell Gold Corp is an advanced stage exploration company that has delineated a significant gold resource at its Fondaway Canyon Project in Nevada which is OPEN in all directions

  • Inferred resources of 1,509,100 ounces of gold grading 1.23 g/t;
  • Indicate resources of 550,000 ounces of gold grading 1.56 g/t *; and
  • Resource primarily hosted in the Central Area of an under-explored 3.5 km Gold Trend

Large-scaleMineral Resource with extensive surface mineralization strongly supports an open-pitmine model

Over three years of drilling at Fondaway Canyon, spanning 10,448 meters, every hole in the Central Area has consistently revealed gold mineralization

Drilling produced Twomajor discoveries and a significant expansion of the historic

Mineral Resource

Strong indications of a Tier 1 gold project in its formative years.

Limits to the mineralization have yet to be encountered.

*Note: MRE detailed on slide 7

2

Fondaway Canyon

Advanced Exploration Gold Project

Excellent Location and Access

170 km (105 miles) East of Reno

Fallon Field Office

3

Nevada: World-Class Gold Mining Jurisdiction

Nevada: Impressive Gold Stats*

23 major gold mines

Ranked 5th in the world for gold production 4.5 M oz of gold produced annually valued at

~USD 8.5 billion (at today's gold price)

Ranked the #1

Mining Jurisdiction

in the World

Producing

Gold Mines

4

Fondaway Canyon Claim Map

50% increase to claim package in 2023

4,400 acres in total

7 x 3 km footprint

Covers entire gold corridor

Provides ample area to expand Resource and host potential development

5

Fondaway Canyon Gold Mineralization

Getchell controls the entire East-West gold corridor along a 7 km length

Gold mineralization currently traced for

3.5 km along strike,

1 km wide, and

1 km vertical extent

2020-23 exploration focused on Central Area

Mineralization outside of the Central Area is highly prospective and under explored

6

2023 Mineral Resource Estimate

8 holes drilled in 2022 were NOT included in the MRE. All eight holes intersected broad zones of mineralization and will be additive upon updating of the MRE

Gold mineralization remains OPEN

for further expansion

OPENOPEN

OPEN

OPEN

OPEN

7

Central Area

2020, 2021, and 2022 Drill Programs

2020

(before Getchell drilling)

Compiled

Historic Dataset

Revised

Geo-mineralization

Model

Developed

New Target Areas

Designed an Initial Six Hole Drill Program to Test Model

8

Central Area

2020, 2021, and 2022 Drill Programs

2020-2022

28 holes drilled

Two major discoveries

Colorado SW Zone

FCG21-08:

1.4 g/t Au over 203.9m

North Fork Zone

FCG22-17:

3.8 g/t Au over 85.9m

Continued expansion of the mineralization

Published initial Mineral

Resource Estimate

All Drill Holes

Intersected Substantial

Gold Mineralization

9

Colorado SW Gold Zone in Cross-Section

(Looking NW)

2020

2021 - 2023

Pre-Getchell Drilling

Drill Results & Upside Potential

Highly Prospective - 250m Zone

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Getchell Gold Corp. published this content on 23 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2023 16:15:36 UTC.