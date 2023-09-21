GROWING A MAJOR GOLD
ASSET IN NEVADA
Advanced Exploration Stage
FONDAWAY CANYON GOLD PROJECT
Investment
Highlights
Getchell Gold Corp is an advanced stage exploration company that has delineated a significant gold resource at its Fondaway Canyon Project in Nevada which is OPEN in all directions
- Inferred resources of 1,509,100 ounces of gold grading 1.23 g/t; and
- Indicate resources of 550,000 ounces of gold grading 1.56 g/t *
- This Resource is contained in the Central Area of an under explored 3.5 km
Gold Trend
Large-scaleMineral Resource with extensive surface mineralization strongly supports an open-pitmine model
Over three years of drilling at Fondaway Canyon, spanning 10,448 meters, every hole in the Central Area has consistently revealed gold mineralization
Drilling producedTwomajor discoveries and a significant expansion of the historic
Mineral Resource
How big can Fondaway Canyon be?
*Note: MRE detailed on slide 6
2
Fondaway Canyon
Advanced Exploration Gold Project
• Excellent Location and Access
• 170 km (105 miles) East of Reno
• Fallon Field Office
3
Nevada: World-Class Gold Mining Jurisdiction
Nevada: Impressive Gold Stats*
• 23 major gold mines
•Ranked 5th in the world for gold production
•4.5 million oz of gold produced annually valued at ~USD 8.5 billion (at today's gold price)
Consistently Ranked
as the # 1
Mining Jurisdiction
Producing
in the World
Gold Mines
Fraser Institute Annual Survey
of Mining Companies
4
Fondaway Canyon Gold Mineralization
2020-23 Exploration
efforts focused on
Central Area
Mineralization outside of the Central Area is highly prospective and under explored
5
