Getchell Gold Corp is an advanced stage exploration company that has delineated a significant gold resource at its Fondaway Canyon Project in Nevada which is OPEN in all directions

  • Inferred resources of 1,509,100 ounces of gold grading 1.23 g/t; and
  • Indicate resources of 550,000 ounces of gold grading 1.56 g/t *
  • This Resource is contained in the Central Area of an under explored 3.5 km
    Gold Trend

Large-scaleMineral Resource with extensive surface mineralization strongly supports an open-pitmine model

Over three years of drilling at Fondaway Canyon, spanning 10,448 meters, every hole in the Central Area has consistently revealed gold mineralization

Drilling producedTwomajor discoveries and a significant expansion of the historic

Mineral Resource

How big can Fondaway Canyon be?

*Note: MRE detailed on slide 6

2

Fondaway Canyon

Advanced Exploration Gold Project

Excellent Location and Access

170 km (105 miles) East of Reno

Fallon Field Office

3

Nevada: World-Class Gold Mining Jurisdiction

Nevada: Impressive Gold Stats*

23 major gold mines

Ranked 5th in the world for gold production

4.5 million oz of gold produced annually valued at ~USD 8.5 billion (at today's gold price)

Consistently Ranked

as the # 1

Mining Jurisdiction

Producing

in the World

Gold Mines

Fraser Institute Annual Survey

of Mining Companies

4

Fondaway Canyon Gold Mineralization

2020-23 Exploration

efforts focused on

Central Area

Mineralization outside of the Central Area is highly prospective and under explored

5

