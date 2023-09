Investment

Highlights

Getchell Gold Corp is an advanced stage exploration company that has delineated a significant gold resource at its Fondaway Canyon Project in Nevada which is OPEN in all directions

Inferred resources of 1,509,100 ounces of gold grading 1.23 g/t ; and

550,000 ounces of gold grading 1.56 g/t This Resource is contained in the Central Area of an under explored 3.5 km

Gold Trend

Large-scaleMineral Resource with extensive surface mineralization strongly supports an open-pitmine model

Over three years of drilling at Fondaway Canyon, spanning 10,448 meters, every hole in the Central Area has consistently revealed gold mineralization

Drilling producedTwomajor discoveries and a significant expansion of the historic

Mineral Resource

How big can Fondaway Canyon be?

*Note: MRE detailed on slide 6