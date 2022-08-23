Getchell Gold: High Grade Discoveries in a Premier Mining District, CEO Clips Video

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2022) - Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) - is focused on the advanced exploration of their Fondaway Canyon gold project situated in Nevada. BTV interviews Mike Sieb to learn more.





If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

www.b-tv.com/post/cse-gtch-ceo-clips-getchell-gold-high-grade-discoveries-in-a-premier-mining-district-60sec

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH, OTCQB: GGLDF)

https://getchellgold.com/

