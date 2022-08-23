Log in
Getchell Gold: High Grade Discoveries in a Premier Mining District, CEO Clips Video

08/23/2022
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2022) - Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) - is focused on the advanced exploration of their Fondaway Canyon gold project situated in Nevada. BTV interviews Mike Sieb to learn more.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit: 
www.b-tv.com/post/cse-gtch-ceo-clips-getchell-gold-high-grade-discoveries-in-a-premier-mining-district-60sec

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH, OTCQB: GGLDF)

https://getchellgold.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134509


© Newsfilecorp 2022
