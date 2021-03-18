Getchell Gold : Secures Drill Rig and Plans to Commence 2021 Drill Program in early May at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, Nevada

March 18, 2021 Getchell Gold Corp. Secures Drill Rig and Plans to Commence 2021 Drill Program in early May at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, Nevada

Toronto, Ontario - March 18, 2021 - Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ('Getchell' or the 'Company')a leading Nevada focused Gold and Copper exploration company is pleased to announce that it has secured a drill rig for early May 2021 to commence a Phase One 4,000 metre drill program at the Company's flagship Fondaway Canyon Gold Project in Nevada ('Fondaway' or 'Project').

'We are extremely eager to return to Fondaway Canyon with the intention of expanding our new, near surface, gold zones discovered during the 2020 drill program.' stated Mike Sieb, President, Getchell Gold Corp. 'Having access to a dedicated drill rig ensures we can focus on advancing Fondaway Canyon throughout 2021.'

Fondaway Canyon Gold Project

Getchell Gold completed a very successful 6-hole 1,995 metre drill program at Fondaway Canyon in late 2020. The results released in January and February 2021 (see Company news releases dated January 27 and February 10, 2021) from the drilling within the Central Area demonstrated:

the identification of thick zones of gold mineralization interpreted as a down dip continuation of surface mineralization; and the prevalence of high-grade mineralized structures with notable widths within the overall mineralizing system.

The Company has contracted First Drilling to provide a coring rig for the commencement of drilling at Fondaway Canyon in early May 2021.

The Company is in the planning and preparation stage, and will release additional details on the 2021 drill program when they become formalized.

Star Copper-Gold-Silver Project Update

A drill program is planned for the first half of 2021 at the Star Copper-Gold-Silver Project, located 60 km north of Fondaway Canyon. The geophysical survey results completed at the end of 2020 have been modelled and the Company's technical team is presently finalizing the drill plan for permitting. Once the plans and timing of the 2021 drill program at Star are formalized, the Company will release further details on the 2021 exploration program at Star.

Scott Frostad, P.Geo., V.P. Exploration, is the Qualified Person (as defined in NI 43-101) who reviewed and approved the content and scientific and technical information in the news release.

Corporate Update

The Company additionally wishes to announce the appointment of Brad Aelicks as an Advisor. Mr. Aelicks has extensive finance experience, and has served as Board Member and Senior Officer in a multitude of public and private companies. He has managed companies and their subsidiaries in North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. In 2004 he founded a company, B&D Capital Partners, and through Private Equity, Public Funding, Off-Take Agreements, and Development Partnerships, he helped B&D clients raise in excess of $600 Million. Mr. Aelicks is currently a Co-Founder and Director of Pyfera Growth Capital, an investment company established to support the commercialization of high growth Series A companies in technology & sustainability. Mr. Aelicks not only brings his financial acuity in support of the Company, but he possesses a wealth of geological and exploration technical expertise.

The Company is also pleased to extend Justin Meiklem's consultancy agreement ('Agreement') for Justin's continued assistance in managing and coordinating all marketing, advertising, and other public relations programs implemented by the Company. The Agreement is for a six-month period until September 16, 2021, for which Meiklem will be paid a monthly fee of $7,500. This investor relations agreement as well as the professional engagement fees are subject to CSE approval.

'Brad is a highly respected individual with considerable expertise and Justin's substantial efforts are well evidenced in Getchell's heightened market recognition. We fully welcome their guidance and support as Getchell Gold looks to continued strong growth in 2021.' states Mike Sieb, President, Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company announces that incentive stock options to purchase up to 150,000 common shares of the Company have been granted to a consultant pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The options are exercisable at $0.54 per share for a period of five years from the grant date.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH and OTCQB: GGLDF. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a significant in-the-ground historic resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock, a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star and Hot Springs Peak. Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada.

The Company reiterates that its near-term strategy to advance its assets is not impacted by the COVID-19 Corona virus. The Company continues to monitor the situation and is in compliance with all government guidelines.

