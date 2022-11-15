Getech : 2022 Interim Reports

The macro-economic environment continues to drive robust demand for Getech's products and services, demonstrated by further revenue and orderbook momentum into H2 2022, with additional Globe contracts closed.

Dr Jonathan Copus, Getech CEO commented:

"With global energy investment forecast to rise to $2.4 trillion1 in 2022, driven mainly by the accelerating need for clean and secure energy, Getech continues to see escalating and widening demand for our industry-leading geoscience data and proprietary geospatial software. This is evidenced by sustained increases in revenue and rapid orderbook growth - both of which have continued to grow post Period end. Inclusive of investment to extend the reach of our foundation products and services, they generated an H1 2022 cash profit. This underscores the strength of our foundation business, which also benefits from US dollar strength.

Against a backdrop of increasing global investment in green hydrogen and recognition of its critical role in energy security, we are making strong progress with our development projects at Shoreham and Inverness. When in operation, Inverness will be the first regional green hydrogen network in the UK and Shoreham a vital local green economic hub in the South of England. Both projects have the potential to demonstrate the suitability of green hydrogen as a decarbonisation solution and provide a framework for future scalability and repeatability across the UK and internationally.

With a clear business model of locating, developing and operating geoenergy and green hydrogen projects, a unique foundation offering and a strong team, Getech is well positioned to drive growth through the acceleration in energy investment."

Investor Meet Company presentation

The Company will hold an investor call on Wednesday 5 October at 11.00am BST to discuss the interim results. Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Getech via: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/investor/company/getech-group-plc.Investors who already follow Getech on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.