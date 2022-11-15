Getech : 2022 Interim Reports

Interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2022
Getech (AIM: GTC), the geoenergy and green hydrogen company, announces its unaudited interim results and report for the six months to 30 June 2022 ("H1 2022" or the "Period").
Financial highlights
Demand for Getech products and services continues to accelerate and diversify - revenue up 11% year- on-year to £2.7 million (H1 2021: £2.4 million).
Record orderbook value of £4.8 million, a 118% increase year-on-year (30 June 2021: £2.2 million) and
45% increase since the end of 2021 (31 December 2021: £3.3 million).
Strong visibility in revenue generation, with £1.5 million of the orderbook expected to convert in H2 2022, and a further £1.6 million due in FY 2023.
Gross profit margin of 63% (H1 2021: 59%) driven by increased product revenue.
Robust cash position of £4.3 million at 30 June 2022 (31 December 2021: £5.9 million), plus £2.4 million of receivables invoiced post Period-end for payment in H2.
Corporate and operational highlights
Continued implementation of 'locate, develop, operate' business model, using foundation products and services to grow revenue and unlock transformational asset investment opportunities.
Investment to grow products and services rewarded with multi-million-pound contracts and diversification across transitional petroleum, critical minerals, geothermal, carbon storage.
Green hydrogen developments advancing at pace - with expansion in tangibility, scale and scope:
Completion of engineering and commercial feasibility studies for both Shoreham and Inverness, resulting in extension of the Shoreham Green Energy Port exclusivity for five years (through to first production and beyond), groundworks at Inverness SGN gasholder site, and progress towards concluding terms on a multi-hub Joint Venture Agreement with The Highland Council.
Phase 1 hydrogen production design capacity of Shoreham and Inverness increased to 2.5 tonnes/day (6 MW) in response to strong indicators of initial hydrogen demand - with c.5 tonnes/day of potential identified and targeted for production start-ups in 2025.
Owned and operated wind and solar generation assets added to the development plan of the Shoreham and Inverness green energy hubs, expanding the revenue generation potential and reducing the cost of hydrogen production.
The hydrogen project pipeline now totals c.240 MW of production capacity.
Current trading and outlook
The macro-economic environment continues to drive robust demand for Getech's products and services, demonstrated by further revenue and orderbook momentum into H2 2022, with additional Globe contracts closed.
Asset development pipeline is expanding into the geothermal and critical minerals sectors.
Dr Jonathan Copus, Getech CEO commented:
"With global energy investment forecast to rise to $2.4 trillion1 in 2022, driven mainly by the accelerating need for clean and secure energy, Getech continues to see escalating and widening demand for our industry-leading geoscience data and proprietary geospatial software. This is evidenced by sustained increases in revenue and rapid orderbook growth - both of which have continued to grow post Period end. Inclusive of investment to extend the reach of our foundation products and services, they generated an H1 2022 cash profit. This underscores the strength of our foundation business, which also benefits from US dollar strength.
Against a backdrop of increasing global investment in green hydrogen and recognition of its critical role in energy security, we are making strong progress with our development projects at Shoreham and Inverness. When in operation, Inverness will be the first regional green hydrogen network in the UK and Shoreham a vital local green economic hub in the South of England. Both projects have the potential to demonstrate the suitability of green hydrogen as a decarbonisation solution and provide a framework for future scalability and repeatability across the UK and internationally.
With a clear business model of locating, developing and operating geoenergy and green hydrogen projects, a unique foundation offering and a strong team, Getech is well positioned to drive growth through the acceleration in energy investment."
Investor Meet Company presentation
The Company will hold an investor call on Wednesday 5 October at 11.00am BST to discuss the interim results. Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Getech via: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/investor/company/getech-group-plc.Investors who already follow Getech on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.
For further information, please contact:
Getech Group plc
Tel: 0113 322 2200
Dr Jonathan Copus, Chief Executive
Cenkos Securities plc
Neil McDonald / Pete Lynch (Corporate Finance)
Michael Johnson / Dale Bellis (Sales)
Tel: 0207 397 8900
1 Source: IEA, 22 June 2022
Camarco
Tel: 020 3781 8331
James Crothers / Toby Strong / Charles Dingwall
Notes to editors:
Getech Group plc (AIM: GTC) applies its world-leading geoscience data and unique geospatial software products to accelerate the energy transition by locating, developing and operating geoenergy and green hydrogen projects.
The global energy transition offers new business opportunities that are reliant on a diverse range of solutions. These are often 'local' in nature and the success of their deployment requires technical, spatial and economic analysis of energy sources, customer needs and infrastructure options. Therefore, Getech is well positioned to address these requirements.
In H1 2022 our customers used our market-leading data, software and services to locate and develop new sources of energy, new deposits of critical minerals, and sites for the secure storage of CO2. As a result of our unique industry position with involvement across energy sectors, Getech can collaborate with companies and governments at each step of their energy transition journey to bring diversified yet integrated, low-carbon solutions.
Employing Getech's 'locate, develop, operate' business model, we are also establishing our own scalable portfolio of low carbon assets to transform the Company's value proposition.
Unique technology, data and expertise to accelerate the energy transition
Unprecedented energy market volatility, the cost of climate change and threats to energy security highlight the need for a sustainable, secure, and accelerated path to decarbonisation. A diversified and resilient energy system is required to deliver this and in 2022 governments have announced bold policy action alongside significant infrastructure and innovation investment programmes.
Getech set out a plan in H1 2021 to target the rapidly expanding market for energy transition solutions. By investing to extend the application of our geoscience and geospatial petroleum products and services into the critical minerals, geothermal, green hydrogen and carbon storage sectors we have since grown our orderbook to a record high, and H1 2022 revenue increased by 11% year-on-year.
Getech products and services are routinely used to locate and develop natural resource assets of very significant value. This allows us to demonstrate our expertise and build new strategic partnerships. Through these partnerships we are successfully accessing low carbon asset participation opportunities. These opportunities further transform the value proposition of our business model, having the potential to deliver a step-change in Getech's value creation and revenue generation. Our ambition is to establish at least 500MW of new geoenergy and green hydrogen assets by 2030.
Developing assets to achieve scale
Our asset development strategy is based on employing Getech data and analytics to identify and value operational locations where there is a clear and compelling decarbonisation pathway. By combining spatial
analytics with our data, economic and technical expertise, we can rapidly assess the cost competitiveness and commercial viability of a site versus other locations.
Having identified potential, we mature opportunities using a rigorous phase-gate processes. We have redeployed this from the petroleum industry, and we are applying it to clean energy solutions using our decades of energy industry experience.
The process strengthens our resource allocation decisions and is familiar to strategic and financial investment partners. This aids their understanding of Getech projects and accelerates engagement.
Green hydrogen
Our first asset developments are in green hydrogen and our aim is to provide this clean energy source to customers at an acceptable price, in the location, volume and at the time they need it. We are working to establish networks of hubs, where green hydrogen (which uses renewable energy to separate oxygen and hydrogen atoms from water) is produced, stored, and supplied.
Where practical, we intend to develop renewable energy generation assets alongside our hydrogen production. The associated increase in capital scale is offset by the diversification of low-carbon revenue streams (spilling surplus power to the grid) whilst lowering the principal operational expense of hydrogen production and reducing merchant power price volatility. This produces an overall more robust, larger scale investment opportunity with improved returns and reduced risk.
In H1 2022 our green hydrogen hub projects at Shoreham and Inverness reached an important stage in their development, passing fundamental commercial and operational milestones that confirm feasibility and a robust foundation of hydrogen demand (covered in the operational review below). Given the scale of potential demand we are seeing, the site capacities have both been increased to a Phase 1 target production capacity of 2.5 tonnes/day (6 MW) and peak site capacities of 10 tonnes/day (25 MW each).
This is against a backdrop of intensifying government energy investment and policy actions in 2021, including the $369 billion US Clean Energy Bill and coordinated cross-border initiatives such as REPowerEU2. The European Commission has also just announced a €3 billion investment fund to help build the hydrogen economy.
Outlook
With a clear business model, a unique foundation offering and a strong team, Getech is well positioned to drive growth at this unique time when governments and companies are working to transform global primary energy sources and delivery systems.
In support of this, we continue to invest in our team, with key recent appointments demonstrating the exciting potential we see in hydrogen and geothermal. Our broader investment in technical disciplines, business development, marketing, communications and sales, focus on both maintaining innovation and accelerating our growth profile. The success of these investments is demonstrated by the record strength of our orderbook and the progress across our asset developments.
In our 'locate' operations, revenue and orderbook momentum has continued into H2 2022, with further Globe contracts closed. In our 'development' operations, we see potential to rapidly expand our participation activities across our focus sectors - building an asset portfolio of transformational scale.
With the world focused on the delivery of a sustainable and secure transition to a low carbon future, we believe Getech's products, services and expertise to be uniquely positioned to meet accelerating demand. As we continue to invest in our products and services, we target sustained profitability and growth in our foundation business. In parallel, we continue to invest in our asset developments, which we expect to present a step-change in revenue generation and profitability from 2025. We are excited by the opportunities ahead to deliver transformational shareholder value.
Operating review
Locate
Widening applicability of our industry-leading geoscience data and unique geospatial software
We continue to update our products and services to meet demand and provide solutions with a wide range of benefits for our customers by accelerating growth, increasing returns, making operations safer and improving efficiency. This supports our customers in navigating decarbonisation, which involves both low-carbon solutions, but also the transitional role of petroleum in providing affordable, reliable and efficient energy needed for a responsible and resilient transition.
Transitional petroleum and carbon storage
Driven by a resurgence of focus on transitional petroleum's role in maintaining energy security and the path to net zero, Getech's work in opportunity identification, development optimisation and operational spatial management has been particularly strong. We have added new customers for our Globe platform, which included a $1.1 million multi-year contract with a major international energy company post-Period end, as well as notable new software customers. Globe 2022 was recently released with new content and functionality to deliver even more value for customers and application to transitional uses.
Progress on carbon storage, is demonstrated by the UK Government's North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) contracting Getech to deploy our proprietary geospatial software and subsurface expertise to support its first carbon storage licensing round. Using Getech's Exploration Analyst software, we are working with the NSTA to create strategic maps that define optimal areas for CO2 storage. The opportunity to scale our participation in carbon storage is large. In 2021, c.130 new commercial-scale CO2 capture and storage projects were announced, and the International Energy Agency forecasts that carbon storage capital spending could exceed US$40bn by 2024 (from US$1.8bn in 2021). The world however must locate and develop a further 700 carbon storage projects at this scale by 2030 to stay on track for the IEA's 2050 Net Zero Emission Scenario.
Critical minerals
Activities in the critical minerals sector are growing thanks to Getech's unique product offerings and proprietary data, which enable customers to locate and define economic concentrations of resources. The value these bring is demonstrated by new contracts with leading mining companies in H1 2022 to explore for sedimentary copper in Australia, iron oxide-copper-gold deposits in South America, and other minerals in North America. With copper demand forecast to total 25.5 million tonnes per year by 2030 versus current annual supply of 19.1 million tonnes, this shortfall must be met with new exploration discoveries. Our new sediment-hosted copper solutions provide an innovative path to bridge this gap. In addition, with c.60% of world's cobalt (required in many green technologies) mined from sedimentary hosted deposits, there is potential for Getech to unlock a much broader front of value across a range of critical mineral needs. Illustrative of this, in June, Getech signed a $0.9 million multi-product sale with a global diversified minerals company. This is Getech's largest critical minerals contract to date.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Getech Group plc published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 11:00:07 UTC.