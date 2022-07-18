Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Getech Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTC   GB00B0HZVP95

GETECH GROUP PLC

(GTC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-07-18 am EDT
20.00 GBX    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Getech : Enhances Depth to Basement to Improve Energy Prospecting

07/18/2022 | 02:14pm EDT
Getech, the provider of world-leading expertise, data and software in support of geoenergy projects, has updated its Depth to Basement product to provide enhanced analysis of basin location and sediment fill.

This release builds on Getech's long history at the forefront of developing and implementing practical interpretation methods and leverages Getech's world leading gravity and magnetic database.

The result is a global sediment thickness model that, in partnership with clients' proprietary data, enables users to create geologic models of target areas and de-risk exploration across a variety of geoenergy domains, including hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, geothermal, CCS and energy storage reservoirs.

Simon Campbell, Head of Gravity and Magnetic Solutions for Getech explains more:

"When exploring for geoenergy resources, quantifying the depth to basement is critical for determining thermal regimes, depth to target formations, maturation modelling and tectonic evolution.

Our Depth to Basement 2022 release represents a significant upgrade - we have sourced, processed and incorporated significant new gravity & magnetic data into the model and supported that with an impressive amount of data control, such as wells, seismic surveys, outcrop information and geologic sections.

This release has benefitted from an improvement our modelling methodologies - such as a new Curie Temperature Depth model for finite magnetic depth estimation, newly mapped igneous bodies and a revised variable constraint weighting. All of which provides Depth to Basement customers greater insight into potential exploration targets.

In addition, we provide bespoke Depth to Basement analysis services, wherein our experts tailor projects to meet our specific customers' objectives, whichever energy resource they are exploring for."

To learn more about the Getech depth to basement offerings, please visit: https://getech.com/getech-locate/products/content/depth-to-basement/

Disclaimer

Getech Group plc published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 18:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4,80 M 5,76 M 5,76 M
Net income 2022 -2,60 M -3,12 M -3,12 M
Net cash 2022 2,50 M 3,00 M 3,00 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,13x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13,5 M 16,1 M 16,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,28x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 60
Free-Float 64,9%
Chart GETECH GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Getech Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GETECH GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,20
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Michael Copus Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Liam Darbyshire Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Richard Antony Bennett Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher Paul Jepps Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael Paul Covington Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GETECH GROUP PLC-40.83%16
SINOMINE RESOURCE GROUP CO., LTD.76.89%6 194
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED-22.54%5 569
GUANGDONG HONGDA HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.07%3 335
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED8.49%3 295
JCHX MINING MANAGEMENT CO.,LTD.-10.80%1 676