Getech : Enhances Depth to Basement to Improve Energy Prospecting

Getech, the provider of world-leading expertise, data and software in support of geoenergy projects, has updated its Depth to Basement product to provide enhanced analysis of basin location and sediment fill.

This release builds on Getech's long history at the forefront of developing and implementing practical interpretation methods and leverages Getech's world leading gravity and magnetic database.

The result is a global sediment thickness model that, in partnership with clients' proprietary data, enables users to create geologic models of target areas and de-risk exploration across a variety of geoenergy domains, including hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, geothermal, CCS and energy storage reservoirs.

Simon Campbell, Head of Gravity and Magnetic Solutions for Getech explains more:

"When exploring for geoenergy resources, quantifying the depth to basement is critical for determining thermal regimes, depth to target formations, maturation modelling and tectonic evolution.

Our Depth to Basement 2022 release represents a significant upgrade - we have sourced, processed and incorporated significant new gravity & magnetic data into the model and supported that with an impressive amount of data control, such as wells, seismic surveys, outcrop information and geologic sections.

This release has benefitted from an improvement our modelling methodologies - such as a new Curie Temperature Depth model for finite magnetic depth estimation, newly mapped igneous bodies and a revised variable constraint weighting. All of which provides Depth to Basement customers greater insight into potential exploration targets.

In addition, we provide bespoke Depth to Basement analysis services, wherein our experts tailor projects to meet our specific customers' objectives, whichever energy resource they are exploring for."

To learn more about the Getech depth to basement offerings, please visit: https://getech.com/getech-locate/products/content/depth-to-basement/