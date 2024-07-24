Getech Group PLC - Leeds, England-based geo-energy and green hydrogen location company - Launches comprehensive data package in support of mineral exploration in Zambia. Explains that the launch is a response to commercial requests, and follows the Zambian government's decision to rationalise exploration licences. The data package is designed to support companies looking to apply for new licenses in order to explore Zambia's mineral rich subsurface.

Chief Executive Officer Richard Bennett says: "Zambia still holds enormous potential for future significant discoveries of critical minerals that are vital for the energy transition. The new government led by...President Hakainde Hichilema, is creating a fresh business environment for international investors to develop the sector. This includes a key aim of growing the country's annual copper production...Getech's data package will help accelerate identifying areas of interest, making it an essential prerequisite for any mining company looking to acquire mining licences in Zambia."

Current stock price: 2.28 pence

12-month change: down 77%

