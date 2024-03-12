Getech (AIM: GTC), a world-leading locator of subsurface resources, has formed a strategic partnership with RED Engineering Design, a company of Tractebel, part of the ENGIE Group. This collaboration focuses on advancing the decarbonisation of energy sources through innovative geothermal solutions.

By leveraging the complementary strengths of both companies, this partnership merges Getech's expertise in locating subsurface resources with RED's proficiency in engineering solutions. Together, they offer comprehensive capabilities to enable organizations to significantly reduce their carbon footprints through the implementation of cost-effective low carbon geothermal energy solutions.

RED Engineering Design boasts an impressive portfolio of successfully completed projects worldwide, including the development of state-of-the-art data centres serving as turnkey design consultants. Similarly, Getech has refined its geothermal screening and feasibility studies through work with large multinational corporations.

The collaboration is already pursuing its first project, showcasing the joint capabilities to a multinational technology corporation. This initiative underscores the partnership's commitment to business impact.

With a significant pipeline of opportunities, both partners anticipate delivering enhanced results for their clients and generating increased margins through lower operating costs as well as meeting their Zero Carbon targets.

Richard Bennett, CEO at Getech,commented:

"RED Engineering Design is a great addition to our ecosystem of complementary partners, which we are developing to extend our reach and present our capabilities to more potential customers. By offering more integrated solutions, we aim to serve a broader spectrum of industries: from technology to hospitality. Together, we can identify better and greener energy sources, conduct detailed feasibility studies with techno-economic modelling and oversee implementation."

Phil Reid, Head of Global Energy Transition at RED Engineering Design, added:

"By combining Getech's unparalleled subsurface resource identification with our engineering expertise, we envision a future where decarbonisation is not just a goal, but a practical reality for industries across the board. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to innovation and sustainability, ensuring that our clients benefit from the most advanced and environmentally friendly solutions available and moreover overcoming the increasing challenges of providing reliable energy to site where gas and electricity networks are close to capacity."