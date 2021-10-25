Getech : Releases Heat Seeker – A New Paradigm for Geothermal Energy Exploration

Getech, a provider of geoscience data, knowledge, and software to the energy and strategic minerals industries, has released its unique Heat Seeker™solution in response to the fast-developing geothermal energy market.

Geothermal, which is increasingly recognised for its future role in the transition to a net-zero world, offers a massive resource of sustainable low-carbon baseload energy. Countries around the world have set their targets for a net-zero future and creating energy from geothermal sources will make vital contributions to meeting them.

But how will those in charge of low-carbon strategies be able to assess geothermal potential and then develop this important source of carbon-free clean energy? Getech developed Heat Seeker™ to meet that challenge.

By providing an integrated solution for geothermal energy favourability analysis and site selection, Heat Seeker™enables companies and governments to appraise the technical potential for geothermal energy on a regional scale and gain a deeper understanding of the localised market economics that drive the viability of the resources.

Chief Operating Officer for Getech, Chris Jepps, explains how his company's new solution will benefit organisations working within this emerging marketplace: "Heat Seeker is built on the solid foundations of Getech's market-leading gravity and magnetic data holdings, and our understanding of sub-surface heat conditions and geological structure. Heat Seeker integrates geological factors, heat flow, temperature, tectonism, structure, geothermal system type with commercial analysis of market dynamics; including power grid and power plant distributions, heat demand maps, and the location of customers. Competition from other clean energy sources is also taken into account.

"When these key components are enhanced with machine learning and combined with advanced geospatial analytics of the market for any produced resource, the results are a solution that enables organisations to rapidly identify sweet spots for geothermal energy across a region - be it international, regional or local. Gaining such early project focus saves time, increases profit-margins, and ultimately reduces payback times in geothermal projects."

Heat Seeker™is being launched at the World Geothermal Congresson 25thOctober 2021 in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Executive Director of The International Geothermal Association (IGA), Marit Brommer, commented: "Heat Seeker is a unique product in the geothermal sector. I'm convinced it will help organisations across the globe with the sweet-spotting of new geothermal energy sites based on subsurface and above-ground information.