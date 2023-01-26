Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Getech Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTC   GB00B0HZVP95

GETECH GROUP PLC

(GTC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:42:49 2023-01-26 am EST
15.80 GBX   +0.32%
01/25UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/23FTSE 100 Closes Monday Up Amid Retailer Outperformance
DJ
01/23UK Housebuilders No Longer Look Over-Sold
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Getech : Releases Popular Exploration Tools for ArcGIS Pro 3.0

01/26/2023 | 08:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Getech has recently released ArcGIS Pro 3 compatible versions of its popular Exploration Analyst and Data Assistant software products.

Earlier this year, Esri released ArcGIS Pro 3.0 to its worldwide user community. This major release enabled Esri to provide three important groups of improvements: significant new geospatial functionality, an update to .NET 6 and improved performance through refactoring the ArcGIS Pro APIs.

However, moving to the latest version of Microsoft's developer platform .NET meant that third-party, application-specific software needed to be updated, to remain compatible.

GIS experts for the energy sector, Getech developed Exploration Analyst to allow users to make better exploration decisions by assessing basin and play prospectivity, using industry best practice play based exploration techniques.

These include common risk segment mapping, play fairway assessment, basin and play statistics and licensing round screening.

Data Assistant, meanwhile, meets the challenge that many energy professionals face trying to move data from common exploration software to ArcGIS. By using Data Assistant, it is simple to import, export and manipulate data from Petrel, IHS KINGDOM, Geographix, CPS3, Landmark SeisWorks, ZMap, OpenWorks and many other formats into and out of the Esri ArcGIS environment.

Both of these releases are now fully compatible with Esri's ArcGIS Pro 3.x application enabling Getech to continue providing a host of enhanced geospatial workflows for geoscientists, reservoir engineers and other geoenergy experts.

GIS Software Product Manager, Richard Webb, explains more: "The versatility of Exploration Analyst and Data Assistant allows its users to navigate the energy transition by providing easy to use workflows and tools for significant analyses. Upgrading these products for use with ArcGIS Pro 3 means that its users can continue to use the powerful capabilities as Esri continues to evolve its market-leading desktop GIS application."

To learn more about these two software products and other tools created by Getech, or to request a demonstration of the software, please visit: https://getech.com/getech-locate/products/technology/

Attachments

Disclaimer

Getech Group plc published this content on 26 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2023 13:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GETECH GROUP PLC
01/25UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/23FTSE 100 Closes Monday Up Amid Retailer Outperformance
DJ
01/23UK Housebuilders No Longer Look Over-Sold
DJ
01/23Getech Group revenue boosted by new contracts; sees record order book
AN
01/23Stocks edge up; euro pulled back below USD1.09
AN
01/23AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Intercede says 2022 results better than expec..
AN
01/23Sterling Could Turn Lower Vs Dollar After Recent Gains
DJ
01/23FTSE 100 Rises After Strong US Close
DJ
01/23Getech Group plc Provides Revenue Guidance for the Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
01/11CORRECT: Getech signs deal; AfriTin confirms name change
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4,80 M 5,93 M 5,93 M
Net income 2022 -2,60 M -3,21 M -3,21 M
Net cash 2022 2,50 M 3,09 M 3,09 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,04x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10,6 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 60
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart GETECH GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Getech Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GETECH GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,16
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Michael Copus Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Liam Darbyshire Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Richard Antony Bennett Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher Paul Jepps Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael Paul Covington Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GETECH GROUP PLC2.44%13
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED22.02%12 579
SINOMINE RESOURCE GROUP CO., LTD.29.31%5 867
GUANGDONG HONGDA HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.17.21%3 489
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED2.00%3 304
ZHENGZHOU COAL MINING MACHINERY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED9.59%3 027