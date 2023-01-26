Getech : Releases Popular Exploration Tools for ArcGIS Pro 3.0

Getech has recently released ArcGIS Pro 3 compatible versions of its popular Exploration Analyst and Data Assistant software products.

Earlier this year, Esri released ArcGIS Pro 3.0 to its worldwide user community. This major release enabled Esri to provide three important groups of improvements: significant new geospatial functionality, an update to .NET 6 and improved performance through refactoring the ArcGIS Pro APIs.

However, moving to the latest version of Microsoft's developer platform .NET meant that third-party, application-specific software needed to be updated, to remain compatible.

GIS experts for the energy sector, Getech developed Exploration Analyst to allow users to make better exploration decisions by assessing basin and play prospectivity, using industry best practice play based exploration techniques.

These include common risk segment mapping, play fairway assessment, basin and play statistics and licensing round screening.

Data Assistant, meanwhile, meets the challenge that many energy professionals face trying to move data from common exploration software to ArcGIS. By using Data Assistant, it is simple to import, export and manipulate data from Petrel, IHS KINGDOM, Geographix, CPS3, Landmark SeisWorks, ZMap, OpenWorks and many other formats into and out of the Esri ArcGIS environment.

Both of these releases are now fully compatible with Esri's ArcGIS Pro 3.x application enabling Getech to continue providing a host of enhanced geospatial workflows for geoscientists, reservoir engineers and other geoenergy experts.

GIS Software Product Manager, Richard Webb, explains more: "The versatility of Exploration Analyst and Data Assistant allows its users to navigate the energy transition by providing easy to use workflows and tools for significant analyses. Upgrading these products for use with ArcGIS Pro 3 means that its users can continue to use the powerful capabilities as Esri continues to evolve its market-leading desktop GIS application."

To learn more about these two software products and other tools created by Getech, or to request a demonstration of the software, please visit: https://getech.com/getech-locate/products/technology/