Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Getinge AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GETI B   SE0000202624

GETINGE AB

(GETI B)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29:37 2023-01-25 am EST
231.20 SEK   -3.47%
01:30pFDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious
RE
01/19Getinge : expands the ICU offering with the new ventilator Servo-c
PU
01/16Getinge Announces Its Year-end Report 2022 On February 1 At 08 : 00 CET followed by a conference call at 10:00 CET
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious

01/25/2023 | 01:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside of FDA headquarters in White Oak, Maryland

Getinge unit Datascope recalled 4,454 units in December, following a death and four serious injuries from the use of the therapeutic devices that are designed to help the heart pump more blood.

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday classified the recall of Swedish medical equipment maker Getinge's heart devices as its most serious type since their use could lead to death. 

The unit has received 134 complaints related to the devices, including unexpected shutdowns, which can cause a burst, leak, or torn balloon leading blood to enter the intra-aortic balloon pump during therapy.

Getinge did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment outside of business hours. 

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2023
All news about GETINGE AB
01:30pFDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious
RE
01/19Getinge : expands the ICU offering with the new ventilator Servo-c
PU
01/16Getinge Announces Its Year-end Repor : 00 CET followed by a conference call at 10:00 CET
AQ
2022Medical device makers drop products as EU law sows chaos
RE
2022Getinge : New Applied Medical Europe sterilization facility equipped with Getinge's life s..
PU
2022Healthcare Company Getinge Signs Financing Partnership With BNP Paribas
MT
2022Getinge : launches financing program with BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions
PU
2022Transcript : Getinge AB - Special Call
CI
2022U.S. Food and Drug Administration broadens the consent decree with Getinge and includes..
AQ
2022U.S. Food and Drug Administration Broadens the Consent Decree with Getinge and Includes..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GETINGE AB
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 28 049 M 2 750 M 2 750 M
Net income 2022 2 836 M 278 M 278 M
Net Debt 2022 2 196 M 215 M 215 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,4x
Yield 2022 1,69%
Capitalization 65 233 M 6 368 M 6 395 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,40x
EV / Sales 2023 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 11 112
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart GETINGE AB
Duration : Period :
Getinge AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GETINGE AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 239,50 SEK
Average target price 249,33 SEK
Spread / Average Target 4,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mattias Sven Perjos President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lars Sandström Chief Financial Officer
Johan Malmquist Chairman
Anna Romberg Executive VP-Legal, Compliance & Governance
Johan Bygge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GETINGE AB10.73%6 395
PENUMBRA, INC.9.50%9 252
NOVOCURE LIMITED19.51%9 200
MASIMO CORPORATION16.77%8 809
SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC.-13.99%6 621
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.5.27%4 763