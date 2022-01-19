Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Getinge AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GETI B   SE0000202624

GETINGE AB

(GETI B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Getinge : Cloud-based software solutions to support healthcare delivery

01/19/2022 | 05:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Cloud-based software solutions to support healthcare delivery

News | 2022-01-19

With the acquisition of Talis Clinical LLC, global medtech supplier Getinge expands its connectivity solutions with a vendor agnostic interoperable offering focused on high acuity care areas where advanced clinical and operational guidance can support the delivery of improved clinical outcomes and resource management.

The Talis Clinical solutions, acquired by Getinge in late 2021, are designed to connect to medical devices, integrate with patient data, provide meaningful insights and deliver those insights to the right decision makers in a timely fashion. The tools support and enhance high acuity care workflows in Anesthesia, Cardiac Surgery-Perfusion, ECMO, Labor & Delivery and Critical Care.

"By contributing to more ways to safely connect medical devices, irrespective of vendor, with patient data we want to help more medical teams in their important job to care for patients. The Talis Clinical technology allows users to focus on critical patients as high-acuity events occur" says Jens Viebke, President Acute Care Therapies at Getinge.

A transition period has already started to integrate Talis Clinical with Getinge, and business will continue as usual for the existing Talis Clinical customers. Also going forward, it will continue to be developed as an open and vendor agnostic platform.

"Digitalization plays a significant role in evolving health care as the need to do more with less is higher than ever before. By jointly working to connect health care through advanced technology all stakeholders, including customers, device companies and suppliers, will be able to develop stronger care solutions that ultimately enables better patient outcomes and lower treatment costs," says Jens Viebke.

Read more about Getinge's Digital Health Solutions >>

Files

Share:

Disclaimer

Getinge AB published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 10:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GETINGE AB
01/17Getinge appoints Patricia Fitch as President North America Region
AQ
01/17Getinge appoints Elin Frostehav as President Acute Care Therapies and Eric Honroth as P..
AQ
01/17Getinge AB Announces Executive Changes, Effective April 1, 2022
CI
01/17Getinge AB Appoints Elin Frostehav as President Acute Care Therapies and Eric Honroth a..
CI
01/14GETINGE : Quadruplets safely delivered at the Regional Specialist Hospital in Wroclaw
PU
01/13GETINGE : program recognizes dedicated North American vessel harvesters
PU
01/10GETINGE ANNOUNCES ITS YEAR-END REPOR : 00 CET followed by a conference call at 10:00 CET
AQ
2021Getinge Buys US-based Talis Clinical For $66 Million
MT
2021Getinge acquires Talis Clinical LLC, a leading innovator of High Acuity cloud-based sof..
AQ
2021GETINGE AB (OM : GETI B) acquired Talis Clinical, LLC for approximately SEK 600 million.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GETINGE AB
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 27 374 M 2 996 M 2 996 M
Net income 2021 3 004 M 329 M 329 M
Net Debt 2021 4 158 M 455 M 455 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,9x
Yield 2021 1,00%
Capitalization 90 018 M 9 870 M 9 851 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,44x
EV / Sales 2022 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 10 667
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart GETINGE AB
Duration : Period :
Getinge AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GETINGE AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 330,50 SEK
Average target price 416,30 SEK
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mattias Sven Perjos President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lars Sandström Chief Financial Officer
Johan Malmquist Chairman
Anna Romberg Executive VP-Legal, Compliance & Governance
Johan Bygge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GETINGE AB-16.35%9 870
MASIMO CORPORATION-20.39%12 350
PENUMBRA, INC.-22.13%8 358
NOVOCURE LIMITED-14.21%6 687
SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC.-12.50%5 509
IRAY TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-8.42%5 197