  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Getinge AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GETI B   SE0000202624

GETINGE AB

(GETI B)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:21:39 2023-06-08 am EDT
247.30 SEK   -1.51%
11:02aGetinge : EPS cut (2022: -10.3%, 2023: -5.8%)
Alphavalue
06/05Getinge : launches brand campaign “Dimensions of life” to highlight sustainability
PU
05/31Getinge to acquire High Purity New England, Inc., a leading provider of single-use solutions for bioprocessing applications
AQ
Getinge : EPS cut (2022: -10.3%, 2023: -5.8%)

06/08/2023 | 11:02am EDT
© Alphavalue 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 30 150 M 2 769 M 2 769 M
Net income 2023 2 987 M 274 M 274 M
Net Debt 2023 933 M 85,7 M 85,7 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,2x
Yield 2023 1,77%
Capitalization 68 392 M 6 282 M 6 282 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,30x
EV / Sales 2024 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 11 056
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart GETINGE AB
Duration : Period :
Getinge AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GETINGE AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 251,10 SEK
Average target price 265,30 SEK
Spread / Average Target 5,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mattias Sven Perjos President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lars Sandström Chief Financial Officer
Johan Malmquist Chairman
Anna Romberg Executive VP-Legal, Compliance & Governance
Johan Bygge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GETINGE AB16.09%6 282
PENUMBRA, INC.40.58%11 963
SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC.39.71%10 521
MASIMO CORPORATION10.96%8 667
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.28.07%5 382
NOVOCURE LIMITED-33.66%5 168
