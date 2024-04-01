The launch of Fluobeam LX on Sunday, February 11th, 2024, at Le Royal Hotel in Amman marked a significant milestone in advancing surgical techniques in the region. With over 40 attendees, including ENT surgeons, general surgeons, hospital managers, and owners, the event showcased the potential of Autofluorescence detection in thyroid and parathyroid surgeries.

The evening commenced with a vibrant welcome cocktail at Azure Hall, setting the stage for an engaging scientific program. Attendees were treated to a comprehensive agenda featuring insights from local Key Opinion Leaders and international experts who shared their firsthand experiences with this cutting-edge technology. Discussions centered around the practical applications of Fluobeam LX in enhancing surgical precision and patient outcomes.

The highlight of the event was the Gala Dinner at The Patio Restaurant, providing attendees with an opportunity to network and exchange ideas in a convivial atmosphere.

Following the launch, demo sessions were conducted throughout the week at key healthcare institutions including Al-Saudi Hospital, Abdali Hospital, and KHCC. These sessions provided a hands-on experience, demonstrating the efficacy of Fluobeam LX in localizing parathyroid glands during thyroid and parathyroid surgeries. The interactive nature of these demos allowed attendees to witness the benefits of this innovative technology firsthand, solidifying its place as a valuable tool in the surgical arsenal.

Overall, the launch of Fluobeam LX was a resounding success, showcasing the collaborative efforts of industry experts and healthcare professionals in advancing surgical capabilities and improving patient care in the region.