GETINGE AB

GETINGE AB

(GETI B)
  Report
Getinge : Healthcare clinic in Mali offers safer care following WaterAid initiative

09/17/2020 | 07:06am EDT

Sep. 17, 2020

Product News

Getinge has partnered with WaterAid to support vital efforts ensuring that more health care facilities around the world have access to clean water.

Read news

Sep. 16, 2020

Regulatory

Anna Romberg has been appointed Executive Vice President Legal, Compliance & Governance and member of the Getinge Executive Team. She takes up the position on October 1st, 2020.

Read news

Sep. 11, 2020

Product News

When a complicated perinatal hysterectomy was carried out at the Karol Marcinkowski University Hospital in Zielona Góra in Poland, half of the hospital staff got involved. Luckily, they had a Hybrid operating room (OR), where the experts could gather to carry out the procedure successfully.

Read news

Sep. 10, 2020

Product News

Research shows that intensive care units (ICUs) with lower noise levels could potentially lead to better outcomes for patients and improve the situation for relatives and caregivers. Professor John Fraser, Director of ICU at St Andrew's War Memorial hospital and Director of the Critical Care Research Group (CCRG) at the University of Queensland in Brisbane, Australia, who leads a team that is investigating how the ICU environment impacts patients and staff, is one of many who look forward to the days of a Quiet ICU.

Read news

Sep. 9, 2020

Press Releases

Together with leading industry partners, Getinge is showcasing innovative connectivity solutions for creating a more quiet and healing environment for the intensive care unit (ICU). By distributing audible alarms outside patient rooms, ICUs will become calmer for patients, family members and provide caregivers a more efficient way of addressing alarms.

Read news

Sep. 3, 2020

Press Releases

For more than 15 years, Getinge's Advanta V12 balloon expandable covered stent has been trusted by physicians for its ease of use and proven, reliable outcomes. Now, the global medtech company adds a larger diameter size to the portfolio to offer customers increased treatment options within vascular procedures.

Read news

Disclaimer

Getinge AB published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 11:04:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 29 987 M 3 398 M 3 398 M
Net income 2020 2 662 M 302 M 302 M
Net Debt 2020 9 944 M 1 127 M 1 127 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,3x
Yield 2020 1,38%
Capitalization 50 157 M 5 711 M 5 683 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,00x
EV / Sales 2021 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 10 788
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart GETINGE AB
Duration : Period :
Getinge AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GETINGE AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 211,36 SEK
Last Close Price 184,15 SEK
Spread / Highest target 41,2%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mattias Sven Perjos President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Johan Malmquist Chairman
Lars Sandström Chief Financial Officer
Carl Reinhold Adolf Bennet Vice Chairman
Johan Bygge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GETINGE AB5.83%5 711
MASIMO CORPORATION42.21%12 351
NOVOCURE LIMITED27.27%10 842
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.-4.84%7 566
JIANGSU YUYUE MEDICAL EQUIPMENT & SUPPLY CO., LTD.59.69%4 816
SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC.57.45%2 351
