Getinge : Healthcare clinic in Mali offers safer care following WaterAid initiative

Sep. 17, 2020

Product News

Getinge has partnered with WaterAid to support vital efforts ensuring that more health care facilities around the world have access to clean water.

Sep. 16, 2020

Regulatory

Anna Romberg has been appointed Executive Vice President Legal, Compliance & Governance and member of the Getinge Executive Team. She takes up the position on October 1st, 2020.

Sep. 11, 2020

Product News

When a complicated perinatal hysterectomy was carried out at the Karol Marcinkowski University Hospital in Zielona Góra in Poland, half of the hospital staff got involved. Luckily, they had a Hybrid operating room (OR), where the experts could gather to carry out the procedure successfully.

Sep. 10, 2020

Product News

Research shows that intensive care units (ICUs) with lower noise levels could potentially lead to better outcomes for patients and improve the situation for relatives and caregivers. Professor John Fraser, Director of ICU at St Andrew's War Memorial hospital and Director of the Critical Care Research Group (CCRG) at the University of Queensland in Brisbane, Australia, who leads a team that is investigating how the ICU environment impacts patients and staff, is one of many who look forward to the days of a Quiet ICU.

Sep. 9, 2020

Press Releases

Together with leading industry partners, Getinge is showcasing innovative connectivity solutions for creating a more quiet and healing environment for the intensive care unit (ICU). By distributing audible alarms outside patient rooms, ICUs will become calmer for patients, family members and provide caregivers a more efficient way of addressing alarms.

Sep. 3, 2020

Press Releases

For more than 15 years, Getinge's Advanta V12 balloon expandable covered stent has been trusted by physicians for its ease of use and proven, reliable outcomes. Now, the global medtech company adds a larger diameter size to the portfolio to offer customers increased treatment options within vascular procedures.