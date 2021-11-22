Getinge : Information package

Capital Markets Day 2021 - Information Package
Taking the next step
Accelerating growth, productivity and structural improvements
Executive summary
Since the CMD in 2018, Getinge has delivered
Growth of >4% CAGR
EBITA margin improvement of approx. 8 pp to 19.0%
Customer and employee satisfaction have increased significantly during the period
Product offering has been strengthened within high growth areas
Remediation measures have been finalized - enabling forward looking activities e.g. intensified innovation
Getinge has launched an ambitious sustainability agenda for the coming years
New financial targets for 2022-2025
Organic net sales: 4-6% annual growth on average for the period
Adj EPS: >10% annual growth on average for the period
Adj EBITA margin 2025 as an outcome of the two targets: >21%
In addition, further growth and margin improvement will come from selective M&As for which Getinge has significant capacity
Content
What has happened since the CMD in 2018 and the plan going forward
Getinge's position amongst customers
This is how Getinge creates value for society (ESG)
Business Areas' priorities to capture the opportunities
Finance supporting profitable growth
What has happened since the CMD in 2018?
Getinge 2018-2021
Getinge today
Leading positions in well defined segments
200 BSEK
CSSD*
Addressable market
Cath
Operating
ICU
90%
Lab
Room
4-6%
Hospitals represent 90% of sales,
Enabling advanced health care
Organic growth in addressable market
10% goes to Pharma, Lab & Medtech
where it matters the most
The value we contribute with
Improving
Improving
Reducing
Sales in 130 countries
29.8 BSEK
outcomes
efficiency
risk
to 25,000 customers
Net sales 2020
*Central Sterile Supply Department.
Disclaimer
