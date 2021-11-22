Log in
Getinge : Information package

11/22/2021
Capital Markets Day 2021 - Information Package

Taking the next step

Accelerating growth, productivity and structural improvements

Executive summary

Since the CMD in 2018, Getinge has delivered

  • Growth of >4% CAGR
  • EBITA margin improvement of approx. 8 pp to 19.0%
  • Customer and employee satisfaction have increased significantly during the period
  • Product offering has been strengthened within high growth areas
  • Remediation measures have been finalized - enabling forward looking activities e.g. intensified innovation
  • Getinge has launched an ambitious sustainability agenda for the coming years

New financial targets for 2022-2025

  • Organic net sales: 4-6% annual growth on average for the period
  • Adj EPS: >10% annual growth on average for the period

Adj EBITA margin 2025 as an outcome of the two targets: >21%

In addition, further growth and margin improvement will come from selective M&As for which Getinge has significant capacity

Page 2

Content

  1. What has happened since the CMD in 2018 and the plan going forward
  2. Getinge's position amongst customers
  3. This is how Getinge creates value for society (ESG)
  4. Business Areas' priorities to capture the opportunities
  5. Finance supporting profitable growth

Page 3

What has happened since the CMD in 2018?

Getinge 2018-2021

Page 4

Getinge today

Leading positions in well defined segments

200 BSEK

CSSD*

Addressable market

Cath

Operating

ICU

90%

Lab

Room

4-6%

Hospitals represent 90% of sales,

Enabling advanced health care

Organic growth in addressable market

10% goes to Pharma, Lab & Medtech

where it matters the most

The value we contribute with

Improving

Improving

Reducing

Sales in 130 countries

29.8 BSEK

outcomes

efficiency

risk

to 25,000 customers

Net sales 2020

*Central Sterile Supply Department.

Page 5

Disclaimer

Getinge AB published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 13:24:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
