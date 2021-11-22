Getinge : Information package

Getinge has launched an ambitious sustainability agenda for the coming years

Remediation measures have been finalized - enabling forward looking activities e.g. intensified innovation

Product offering has been strengthened within high growth areas

Customer and employee satisfaction have increased significantly during the period

EBITA margin improvement of approx. 8 pp to 19.0%

Since the CMD in 2018, Getinge has delivered

New financial targets for 2022-2025

Organic net sales: 4-6% annual growth on average for the period

>10% annual growth on average for the period

Adj EBITA margin 2025 as an outcome of the two targets: >21%

In addition, further growth and margin improvement will come from selective M&As for which Getinge has significant capacity