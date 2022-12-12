Advanced search
    GETI B   SE0000202624

GETINGE AB

(GETI B)
  Report
12-12-2022
242.75 SEK   +0.52%
Getinge : New Applied Medical Europe sterilization facility equipped with Getinge's life science solutions
PU
12/06Healthcare Company Getinge Signs Financing Partnership With BNP Paribas
MT
Getinge : launches financing program with BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions
PU
Getinge : New Applied Medical Europe sterilization facility equipped with Getinge's life science solutions

12/12/2022 | 08:34am EST
New Applied Medical Europe sterilization facility equipped with Getinge's life science solutions

News | 12/12/2022

Applied Medical Europe, which develops innovative products for minimally invasive surgery, has chosen Getinge's GEE Ethylene Oxide Sterilization System for their new sterilization facility in Amersfoort, the Netherlands. The new facility was inaugurated in the beginning of November.

Applied Medical Europe's new 2.850 m2 sterilization facility is an addition to two existing facilities. Jointly, they host the development, manufacturing, distribution and support teams for more than 17 European countries.

"Instead of outsourcing, we continuously focus on expanding our areas of expertise and manufacturing capabilities", explains Ralf Slag, Program Manager at Applied Medical. "Opening our own sterilization facility allows us to ensure reliable availability of our medical devices to hospitals, and it helps reduce our greenhouse gas emissions from product transports."

The advanced sterilization facility is equipped with a GEE Ethylene Oxide (EO) Sterilization System from Getinge.

"We are proud to be a partner in this project," says Frank Roolvink, Account Manager Life Science at Getinge. "We have supplied EO Sterilization Systems worldwide for decades, with the aim to provide a faster, more reliable sterilization while protecting the integrity of products and packaging."

The EO sterilization process consists of three stages that can be performed within the sterilizer chamber or in separate chambers. Its ability to penetrate wrapped and packaged goods makes EO ideal for low temperature terminal sterilization of products that are sensitive to heat and humidity.

Ralf Slag continues:

"We chose to work with Getinge for their unique approach in offering a turnkey solution. As a partner in this extensive project, they have been involved from the start, making it possible to identify adjustments we needed to make before construction. Having one single point of contact, who thinks along in every step of the process, ensures smooth coordination with the teams and subcontractors involved. This has been very valuable to us."

The new facility is expected to be fully operational in 2023.

Getinge AB published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 13:33:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 28 337 M 2 745 M 2 745 M
Net income 2022 2 985 M 289 M 289 M
Net Debt 2022 2 306 M 223 M 223 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,2x
Yield 2022 1,72%
Capitalization 65 777 M 6 373 M 6 373 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,40x
EV / Sales 2023 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 11 112
Free-Float 80,0%
Managers and Directors
Mattias Sven Perjos President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lars Sandström Chief Financial Officer
Johan Malmquist Chairman
Anna Romberg Executive VP-Legal, Compliance & Governance
Johan Bygge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GETINGE AB-38.88%6 373
SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC.29.01%8 315
PENUMBRA, INC.-24.75%8 211
NOVOCURE LIMITED0.29%7 903
MASIMO CORPORATION-52.70%7 280
JIANGSU YUYUE MEDICAL EQUIPMENT & SUPPLY CO., LTD.-3.73%5 177