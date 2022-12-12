Getinge : New Applied Medical Europe sterilization facility equipped with Getinge's life science solutions

News | 12/12/2022

Applied Medical Europe, which develops innovative products for minimally invasive surgery, has chosen Getinge's GEE Ethylene Oxide Sterilization System for their new sterilization facility in Amersfoort, the Netherlands. The new facility was inaugurated in the beginning of November.

Applied Medical Europe's new 2.850 m2 sterilization facility is an addition to two existing facilities. Jointly, they host the development, manufacturing, distribution and support teams for more than 17 European countries.

"Instead of outsourcing, we continuously focus on expanding our areas of expertise and manufacturing capabilities", explains Ralf Slag, Program Manager at Applied Medical. "Opening our own sterilization facility allows us to ensure reliable availability of our medical devices to hospitals, and it helps reduce our greenhouse gas emissions from product transports."

The advanced sterilization facility is equipped with a GEE Ethylene Oxide (EO) Sterilization System from Getinge.

"We are proud to be a partner in this project," says Frank Roolvink, Account Manager Life Science at Getinge. "We have supplied EO Sterilization Systems worldwide for decades, with the aim to provide a faster, more reliable sterilization while protecting the integrity of products and packaging."

The EO sterilization process consists of three stages that can be performed within the sterilizer chamber or in separate chambers. Its ability to penetrate wrapped and packaged goods makes EO ideal for low temperature terminal sterilization of products that are sensitive to heat and humidity.

Ralf Slag continues:

"We chose to work with Getinge for their unique approach in offering a turnkey solution. As a partner in this extensive project, they have been involved from the start, making it possible to identify adjustments we needed to make before construction. Having one single point of contact, who thinks along in every step of the process, ensures smooth coordination with the teams and subcontractors involved. This has been very valuable to us."

The new facility is expected to be fully operational in 2023.

Learn more about Getinge's GEE EO Sterilizers >>