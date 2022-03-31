Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Getinge AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GETI B   SE0000202624

GETINGE AB

(GETI B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Getinge : New study shows Getinge innovation can help hospitals lower anesthetic waste by up to 58 percent

03/31/2022 | 04:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
New study shows Getinge innovation can help hospitals lower anesthetic waste by up to 58 percent

Press releases | 2022-03-31

A newly released study in the Journal of Clinical Monitoring and Computing shows that the unique Automatic Gas Control (AGC) in Getinge's anesthesia machine Flow-i, lowers sevoflurane wastage by up to 58 percent; a sustainable and economic approach without compromising patient safety.[1]

The climate challenges calls for actions from both individuals and organzations worldwide. For global medtech supplier Getinge, EcoDesign is used across all product development - an approach that benefits the environment as well as the customers' economy. One of the areas where Getinge has made big progress in contributing to more sustainable health care is anesthesia.

"Global emissions of fluorinated volatile anaesthetics in 2014 equaled three million tons of CO2. Given the strong heat-trapping potency of volatile anaesthetics, anaesthetists have an important responsibility in this regard" 1, says Assoc. Prof.Alain Kalmar, Clinical anesthetist at AZ Sint-Jan Brugge-Oostende, Belgium, and one of the researchers behind the new study.

A few years back, Getinge launched a unique AGC technology for the Flow-i anesthesia machine to support anaesthetists further. When patients are at their most vulnerable, AGC brings visibility, control and precision to provide low- and minimal-flow anesthesia.2

"Safe, cost-effective and convenient, AGC is engineered to improve forecasting and control of anesthetic agents during the induction and emergence of anesthesia. Simple pre-settings gives high precision, improved comfort and increased safety. With minimal agent consumption hospitals can save costs and reduce the environmental footprint," says Mikael Petrini, Global Clinical Application Specialist at Getinge.

The new study backs this up by indicating that the AGC technology permits very significant economic and ecological benefits, combined with excellent stability and convenience.1

"It is abundantly clear that on a hospital or society level the investment in automated systems generously pays off. On an ecological level, it should be emphasized that the patient receives the same level of anaesthesia, with even increased safety, but with a lower cost for both society and the biosphere," says Assoc. Prof. Kalmar.

He continues:

"Based on our findings, we recommend that routine clinical practice using low flow anaesthesia should be abandoned, and that all anaesthesia machines are upgraded as soon as possible with automatic delivery technology." 1


Access the full study "Minimizing sevoflurane wastage by sensible use of automated gas control technology in the Flow-i workstation: an economic and ecological assessment" >>

Learn more about Getinge'sunique AGC technology >>and dynamic anesthesia solutions >>

References

1. Kalmar A. et al. Minimizing sevoflurane wastage by sensible use of automated gas control technology in the flow-i workstation: an economic and ecological assessment. J Clin Monit Comput. 2022 Jan 3. doi: 10.1007/s10877-021-00803-z.

2. Carette R, De Wolfe A.M, Hendrickx J.F.A. Automated gas control with the Maquet FLOW-i. J Clin Monit Comput. 2016 Jun;30(3):341-6.

Disclaimers

This document is intended to provide information to an international audience outside of the US. The views, opinions and assertions stated by the physician are strictly those of the physician and their practice and do not necessarily reflect the views of Maquet Critical Care. The products may be pending regulatory approvals to be marketed in your country. Contact your Getinge representative for more information.

© Maquet Critical Care AB 2022 · Maquet Flow-i and AGC are trademarks by Maquet Critical Care AB · Subject to modifications · MX-8554

Legal manufacturer: Maquet Critical Care AB · Röntgenvägen 2 SE-171 54 Solna · Sweden · +46 (0)10 335 73 00

Files

Share:

Disclaimer

Getinge AB published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 08:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GETINGE AB
04:16aGETINGE : New study shows Getinge innovation can help hospitals lower anesthetic waste by ..
PU
03/30Getinge publishes Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2021
AQ
03/25GETINGE : Keeping OR equipment in optimal shape
PU
03/24GETINGE : “I love my scar, it encapsulates my whole life”
PU
03/22GETINGE : Teamwork makes the dream work for Getinge's service technician Ngan Tran
PU
03/18GETINGE : Inauguration of Getinge training center in Dubai
PU
03/18Notice of annual general meeting in getinge ab (publ)
AQ
03/17GETINGE : A family man with a passion for OR tables
PU
03/16GETINGE : “We all have scars, some are just more visible than others”
PU
03/10GETINGE : ECMO brought Mateusz back to life after 1 percent chance at survival
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GETINGE AB
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 27 386 M 2 958 M 2 958 M
Net income 2021 2 958 M 320 M 320 M
Net Debt 2021 4 221 M 456 M 456 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,3x
Yield 2021 0,84%
Capitalization 104 B 11 280 M 11 280 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,97x
EV / Sales 2022 3,59x
Nbr of Employees 10 729
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart GETINGE AB
Duration : Period :
Getinge AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GETINGE AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 383,40 SEK
Average target price 422,22 SEK
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mattias Sven Perjos President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lars Sandström Chief Financial Officer
Johan Malmquist Chairman
Anna Romberg Executive VP-Legal, Compliance & Governance
Johan Bygge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GETINGE AB-2.96%11 280
NOVOCURE LIMITED11.97%8 779
MASIMO CORPORATION-46.92%8 604
PENUMBRA, INC.-24.52%8 165
SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC.9.28%6 948
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.-2.31%5 379