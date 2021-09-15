Getinge : Part of a long chain that leads to saving more lives

Part of a long chain that leads to saving more lives
Press releases | 2021-09-15
Meet Cheng Xiang Yao in Suzhou, China, who is proud to be part of a passionate team that build Getinge sterilizers. Working with sterile reprocessing solutions, he is committed to help fight health care acquired infections and be part of a long chain that leads to saving more lives.
