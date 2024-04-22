Higher sales, strong cash flow and new products creating more customer value
Getinge Q1 2024
Mattias Perjos, CEO
Agneta Palmér, CFO
Key takeaways
Q1 2024
- Net sales increased by 5.2% whereof 0.0% organically and order intake grew by 7.8% whereof 2.5% organically
- Margins negatively impacted by quality related costs and higher costs for employees and input materials
- Strengthened Free Cash Flow and solid financial position
34,000
32,199
55
32,000
50
0
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
R12M Net Sales, MSEK
Getinge │ Presentation │ Q1 Report 2024
February 1, 2024
48.6
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
R12 Gross Margin (adj) %
16
14
0
11.7
Q4 2022
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
R12 EBITA Margin (adj) %
Key activities and events
Q1 2024
Offering and customers
- 510(k) for Hemopro 3, a new generation of our world-leading endoscopic vessel harvesting technology
- Servo TwinView, which allows clinical staff to analyze data from ventilators without having to enter the sensitive environment of the ICU
- Aquadis Index, a high-capacitywasher-disinfector
- Strengthened our offering within BioProcessing
Sustainability and Quality
- Continued quality improvement efforts in Cardiac Assist and Cardiopulmonary
- CE mark temporarily suspended for Intra-Aortic Balloon Pumps
- Submitted for CE mark approval for redesigned packaging of HLS-sets
- Positive development within CO2 emissions
Getinge │ Presentation │ Q1 Report 2024
February 1, 2024
Organic order growth in all regions
Soft organic net sales in APAC mainly due to China
Global
Americas EMEA
APAC
+2.5%
Organic Order Growth
0.0%
Organic Net Sales Growth
Getinge │ Presentation │ Q1 Report 2024
February 1, 2024
Outlook 2024
Net sales for 2024 expected
to increase by 2-5% organically
(unchanged)
Getinge │ Presentation │ Q1 Report 2024
February 1, 2024
Organic order growth in all business areas
Order Intake Bridge Q1 2023 - Q1 2024
Organic change
+1.3%
+5.6%
+3.6%
+2.5%
+7.8%
408
191
-17
8,059
7,476
MSEK
Q1 2023
Acute Care Therapies
Life Science
Surgical Workflows
Q1 2024
*CA: Cardiac Assist, CP: Cardiopulmonary
Getinge │ Presentation │ Q1 Report 2024
February 1, 2024
Healthy net sales contribution from acquisitions
Net Sales Bridge Q1 2023 - Q1 2024
Organic change
+0.9%
-9.2%
+2.4%
0.0%
+5.2%
369
29
-27
7,513
MSEK
7,141
Q1 2023
Acute Care
Life Science
Surgical
Q1 2024
Therapies
Workflows
-95
Currency impact, MSEK
2.3
Organic growth, %
-4.1
Capital Recurring
Goods Revenue
Getinge │ Presentation │ Q1 Report 2024
February 1, 2024
Adj Gross Margin impacted by quality costs and inflation
Adjusted Gross Profit Bridge Q1 2023 - Q1 2024
Adj GM,%
60.2
40.5
41.7
51.3
Q1 2024
(Q1 2023)
(61.6)
(42.6)
(39.5)
(52.3)
+3.3%
203
-73
-7
MSEK
3,734
3,855
Q1 2023
Acute Care
Life Science
Surgical
Q1 2024
Therapies
Workflows
Getinge │ Presentation │ Q1 Report 2024
February 1, 2024
Gross Margin impact
Product and Geo mix
Supply, Absorption &
Cost inflation
Price
Currency
Adj EBITA margin negatively impacted by higher Adj OPEX
Adjusted EBITA Bridge Q1 2023 - Q1 2024
13.6%
11.2%
-13.4%
121
-156
40
-119
-12
-5
MSEK
972
842
Q1 2023
Adj Gross Adj Selling Adj Admin Adj R&D
Other
D&A
Q1 2024
profit
OPEX
Getinge │ Presentation │ Q1 Report 2024
February 1, 2024
Margin development
-1.2 pp
Adj GP
-2.1 pp
Adj OPEX
+0.6 pp
FX
+0.3 pp
D&A
+43
Currency impact, MSEK
Stable Free Cash Flow and Working Capital days below 100
Capital efficiency a priority
Healthy Free Cash Flow
1.1
1.0
0.9
0.3
-0.7
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Free Cash Flow, BSEK
200
150
100
0
WC days below 100
ROIC below trend, but still well
above prepandemic levels
10.1%
7.5%
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Q1 2021
Q1 2022
Q1 2023
Q1 2024
Q1 2020
Q1 2021
Q1 2022
Q1 2023
Q12024
Working Capital Days, R12M
Operating ROIC, R12M
Free Cash Flow: Cash flow from operating activities and investing activities, excluding acquisitions and divestment of operations Working Capital, as defined on this page, is including accounts receivables, accounts payables and inventory - adjusted for currency
ROIC: Trailing 12 month adjusted EBIT/Invested Capital. Invested capital is defined as Equity + Net debt (excl. pension liabilities) and calculated as (Opening balance + Closing balance of Invested Capital)/2
Getinge │ Presentation │ Q1 Report 2024
February 1, 2024
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Getinge AB published this content on 22 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2024 10:22:33 UTC.