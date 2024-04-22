Higher sales, strong cash flow and new products creating more customer value

Getinge Q1 2024

Mattias Perjos, CEO

Agneta Palmér, CFO

Key takeaways

Q1 2024

  • Net sales increased by 5.2% whereof 0.0% organically and order intake grew by 7.8% whereof 2.5% organically
  • Margins negatively impacted by quality related costs and higher costs for employees and input materials
  • Strengthened Free Cash Flow and solid financial position

34,000

32,199

55

32,000

50

0

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

R12M Net Sales, MSEK

48.6

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

R12 Gross Margin (adj) %

16

14

0

11.7

Q4 2022

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

R12 EBITA Margin (adj) %

Key activities and events

Q1 2024

Offering and customers

  • 510(k) for Hemopro 3, a new generation of our world-leading endoscopic vessel harvesting technology
  • Servo TwinView, which allows clinical staff to analyze data from ventilators without having to enter the sensitive environment of the ICU
  • Aquadis Index, a high-capacitywasher-disinfector
  • Strengthened our offering within BioProcessing

Sustainability and Quality

  • Continued quality improvement efforts in Cardiac Assist and Cardiopulmonary
    • CE mark temporarily suspended for Intra-Aortic Balloon Pumps
    • Submitted for CE mark approval for redesigned packaging of HLS-sets
  • Positive development within CO2 emissions

Organic order growth in all regions

Soft organic net sales in APAC mainly due to China

Global

Americas EMEA

APAC

+2.5%

Organic Order Growth

0.0%

Organic Net Sales Growth

Outlook 2024

Net sales for 2024 expected

to increase by 2-5% organically

(unchanged)

Organic order growth in all business areas

Order Intake Bridge Q1 2023 - Q1 2024

Organic change

+1.3%

+5.6%

+3.6%

+2.5%

+7.8%

408

191

-17

8,059

7,476

MSEK

Q1 2023

Acute Care Therapies

Life Science

Surgical Workflows

Q1 2024

*CA: Cardiac Assist, CP: Cardiopulmonary

Healthy net sales contribution from acquisitions

Net Sales Bridge Q1 2023 - Q1 2024

Organic change

+0.9%

-9.2%

+2.4%

0.0%

+5.2%

369

29

-27

7,513

MSEK

7,141

Q1 2023

Acute Care

Life Science

Surgical

Q1 2024

Therapies

Workflows

-95

Currency impact, MSEK

2.3

Organic growth, %

-4.1

Capital Recurring

Goods Revenue

Adj Gross Margin impacted by quality costs and inflation

Adjusted Gross Profit Bridge Q1 2023 - Q1 2024

Adj GM,%

60.2

40.5

41.7

51.3

Q1 2024

(Q1 2023)

(61.6)

(42.6)

(39.5)

(52.3)

+3.3%

203

-73

-7

MSEK

3,734

3,855

Q1 2023

Acute Care

Life Science

Surgical

Q1 2024

Therapies

Workflows

Gross Margin impact

Product and Geo mix

Supply, Absorption &

Cost inflation

Price

Currency

Adj EBITA margin negatively impacted by higher Adj OPEX

Adjusted EBITA Bridge Q1 2023 - Q1 2024

13.6%

11.2%

-13.4%

121

-156

40

-119

-12

-5

MSEK

972

842

Q1 2023

Adj Gross Adj Selling Adj Admin Adj R&D

Other

D&A

Q1 2024

profit

OPEX

Margin development

-1.2 pp

Adj GP

-2.1 pp

Adj OPEX

+0.6 pp

FX

+0.3 pp

D&A

+43

Currency impact, MSEK

Stable Free Cash Flow and Working Capital days below 100

Capital efficiency a priority

Healthy Free Cash Flow

1.1

1.0

0.9

0.3

-0.7

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Free Cash Flow, BSEK

200

150

100

0

WC days below 100

ROIC below trend, but still well

above prepandemic levels

10.1%

7.5%

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Q1 2021

Q1 2022

Q1 2023

Q1 2024

Q1 2020

Q1 2021

Q1 2022

Q1 2023

Q12024

Working Capital Days, R12M

Operating ROIC, R12M

Free Cash Flow: Cash flow from operating activities and investing activities, excluding acquisitions and divestment of operations Working Capital, as defined on this page, is including accounts receivables, accounts payables and inventory - adjusted for currency

ROIC: Trailing 12 month adjusted EBIT/Invested Capital. Invested capital is defined as Equity + Net debt (excl. pension liabilities) and calculated as (Opening balance + Closing balance of Invested Capital)/2

