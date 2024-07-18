Higher sales, improved margins and launches that bring high customer value

Getinge Q2 2024

Mattias Perjos, CEO

Agneta Palmér, CFO

Key takeaways

Q2 2024

  • Net sales increased by 15.7% whereof 8.9% organically and order intake grew by 14.4% whereof 7.8% organically
  • Margins positively impacted by volume, product mix and price realizations
  • The financial position remains solid

34,000

33,328

55

32,000

50

0

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

R12M Net Sales, MSEK

Getinge │ Presentation │ Q2 Report 2024

July 18, 2024

49.5

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

R12 Gross Margin (adj) %

16

14

0

12.7

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

R12 EBITA Margin (adj) %

Key activities and events

Q2 2024

Offering and customers

  • Launched Poladus 150, an advanced low-temperature sterilizer
  • 510(k) clearance for Talis Advanced Clinical Guidance
  • Advanta V12 was approved according to EU MDR
  • Launched the GEW888 neo washer
  • A new version of DPTE-BetaBag®

Updated financial target

  • Average annual growth in adjusted EPS: >12% 2024-2028

Sustainability and Quality

  • Accelerated the remediation efforts and the plan for the next generation of Cardiosave balloon pump and Cardiohelp ECLS system
  • Submitted application for CE mark of new packaging for HLS and PLS sets

Getinge Poladus 150,

low temperature sterilizer

Getinge │ Presentation │ Q2 Report 2024

July 18, 2024

Organic sales growth in all regions thanks to Acute Care Therapies

Soft organic order intake in Americas due to Surgical Workflows and Life Science

Global

Americas EMEA

APAC

+7.8%

Organic Order Growth

+8.9%

Organic Net Sales Growth

Getinge │ Presentation │ Q2 Report 2024

July 18, 2024

Outlook 2024

Net sales for 2024 expected

to increase by 2-5% organically

(unchanged)

Getinge │ Presentation │ Q2 Report 2024

July 18, 2024

Organic order growth in all business areas

Order Intake Bridge Q2 2023 - Q2 2024

Organic change

+8.0%

+18.4%

+3.4%

+7.8%

+14.4%

460

281

318

8,414

MSEK

7,356

Q2 2023

Acute Care Therapies

Life Science

Surgical Workflows

Q2 2024

Getinge │ Presentation │ Q2 Report 2024

July 18, 2024

Strong sales growth in Acute Care Therapies vs last year's low comps

Net Sales Bridge Q2 2023 - Q2 2024

Organic change

+23.2%

-13.1%

-2.2%

+8.9%

+15.7%

318

830

-19

8,305

MSEK

7,176

%

Q2 2023

Acute Care

Life Science

Surgical

Q2 2024

growth,

Therapies

Workflows

Organic

Getinge │ Presentation │ Q2 Report 2024

July 18, 2024

-5

Currency impact, MSEK

15.5

-1.7

Capital Recurring

Goods Revenue

Adj Gross Margin increased in all business areas versus last year

Adjusted Gross Profit Bridge Q2 2023 - Q2 2024

Adj GM,%

58.7

37.9

40.9

50.0

Q2 2024

(Q2 2023)

(55.1)

(35.1)

(38.1)

(46.2)

+25.3%

614

24

200

MSEK

4,151

3,314

Q2 2023

Acute Care

Life Science

Surgical

Q2 2024

Therapies

Workflows

Getinge │ Presentation │ Q2 Report 2024

July 18, 2024

Gross Margin impact

Product and Geo mix

Cost inflation

Price

Currency

Adj EBITA margin increased versus last year's low comp

Adjusted EBITA Bridge Q2 2023 - Q2 2024

6.9%

11.8%

Margin development

+3.3 pp

Adj GP

+486

+1.0 pp

Adj OPEX

+0.5 pp

D&A

837

+0.1 pp

FX

-174

33

+11

-99

-27

-83

Currency impact, MSEK

981

MSEK

495

Q2 2023 Adj Gross Adj Selling Adj Admin Adj R&D

Other

D&A

Q2 2024

profit

OPEX

Getinge │ Presentation │ Q2 Report 2024

July 18, 2024

Stable Free Cash Flow and Working Capital days trending down

Capital efficiency a priority

Positive Free Cash Flow

1.1

1.0

0.9

0.3

0.3

Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024

WC days below 100

ROIC below trend, but still well

above pre-pandemic levels

97

96

95

94

93

92

11.1%

91

7.5%

0

2019Q2

2020Q2

2021Q2

2022Q2

2023Q2

2024Q2

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Free Cash Flow, BSEK

Working Capital Days, R12M

Operating ROIC, R12M

Free Cash Flow: Cash flow from operating activities and investing activities, excluding acquisitions and divestment of operations Working Capital, as defined on this page, is including accounts receivables, accounts payables and inventory - adjusted for currency

Operating ROIC: Trailing 12 month adjusted EBIT/Invested Capital. Invested capital is defined as Equity + Net debt (excl. pension liabilities) and calculated as (Opening balance + Closing balance of Invested Capital)/2

Getinge │ Presentation │ Q2 Report 2024

July 18, 2024

Disclaimer

Getinge AB published this content on 18 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2024 06:13:04 UTC.