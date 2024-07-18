Higher sales, improved margins and launches that bring high customer value
Getinge Q2 2024
Mattias Perjos, CEO
Agneta Palmér, CFO
Key takeaways
Q2 2024
- Net sales increased by 15.7% whereof 8.9% organically and order intake grew by 14.4% whereof 7.8% organically
- Margins positively impacted by volume, product mix and price realizations
- The financial position remains solid
34,000
33,328
55
32,000
50
0
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
R12M Net Sales, MSEK
Getinge │ Presentation │ Q2 Report 2024
July 18, 2024
49.5
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
R12 Gross Margin (adj) %
16
14
0
12.7
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
R12 EBITA Margin (adj) %
Key activities and events
Q2 2024
Offering and customers
- Launched Poladus 150, an advanced low-temperature sterilizer
- 510(k) clearance for Talis Advanced Clinical Guidance
- Advanta V12 was approved according to EU MDR
- Launched the GEW888 neo washer
- A new version of DPTE-BetaBag®
Updated financial target
- Average annual growth in adjusted EPS: >12% 2024-2028
Sustainability and Quality
- Accelerated the remediation efforts and the plan for the next generation of Cardiosave balloon pump and Cardiohelp ECLS system
- Submitted application for CE mark of new packaging for HLS and PLS sets
Getinge Poladus 150,
low temperature sterilizer
Getinge │ Presentation │ Q2 Report 2024
July 18, 2024
Organic sales growth in all regions thanks to Acute Care Therapies
Soft organic order intake in Americas due to Surgical Workflows and Life Science
Global
Americas EMEA
APAC
+7.8%
Organic Order Growth
+8.9%
Organic Net Sales Growth
Getinge │ Presentation │ Q2 Report 2024
July 18, 2024
Outlook 2024
Net sales for 2024 expected
to increase by 2-5% organically
(unchanged)
Getinge │ Presentation │ Q2 Report 2024
July 18, 2024
Organic order growth in all business areas
Order Intake Bridge Q2 2023 - Q2 2024
Organic change
+8.0%
+18.4%
+3.4%
+7.8%
+14.4%
460
281
318
8,414
MSEK
7,356
Q2 2023
Acute Care Therapies
Life Science
Surgical Workflows
Q2 2024
Getinge │ Presentation │ Q2 Report 2024
July 18, 2024
Strong sales growth in Acute Care Therapies vs last year's low comps
Net Sales Bridge Q2 2023 - Q2 2024
Organic change
+23.2%
-13.1%
-2.2%
+8.9%
+15.7%
318
830
-19
8,305
MSEK
7,176
%
Q2 2023
Acute Care
Life Science
Surgical
Q2 2024
growth,
Therapies
Workflows
Organic
Getinge │ Presentation │ Q2 Report 2024
July 18, 2024
-5
Currency impact, MSEK
15.5
-1.7
Capital Recurring
Goods Revenue
Adj Gross Margin increased in all business areas versus last year
Adjusted Gross Profit Bridge Q2 2023 - Q2 2024
Adj GM,%
58.7
37.9
40.9
50.0
Q2 2024
(Q2 2023)
(55.1)
(35.1)
(38.1)
(46.2)
+25.3%
614
24
200
MSEK
4,151
3,314
Q2 2023
Acute Care
Life Science
Surgical
Q2 2024
Therapies
Workflows
Getinge │ Presentation │ Q2 Report 2024
July 18, 2024
Gross Margin impact
Product and Geo mix
Cost inflation
Price
Currency
Adj EBITA margin increased versus last year's low comp
Adjusted EBITA Bridge Q2 2023 - Q2 2024
6.9%
11.8%
Margin development
+3.3 pp
Adj GP
+486
+1.0 pp
Adj OPEX
+0.5 pp
D&A
837
+0.1 pp
FX
-174
33
+11
-99
-27
-83
Currency impact, MSEK
981
MSEK
495
Q2 2023 Adj Gross Adj Selling Adj Admin Adj R&D
Other
D&A
Q2 2024
profit
OPEX
Getinge │ Presentation │ Q2 Report 2024
July 18, 2024
Stable Free Cash Flow and Working Capital days trending down
Capital efficiency a priority
Positive Free Cash Flow
1.1
1.0
0.9
0.3
0.3
Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024
WC days below 100
ROIC below trend, but still well
above pre-pandemic levels
97
96
95
94
93
92
11.1%
91
7.5%
0
2019Q2
2020Q2
2021Q2
2022Q2
2023Q2
2024Q2
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Free Cash Flow, BSEK
Working Capital Days, R12M
Operating ROIC, R12M
Free Cash Flow: Cash flow from operating activities and investing activities, excluding acquisitions and divestment of operations Working Capital, as defined on this page, is including accounts receivables, accounts payables and inventory - adjusted for currency
Operating ROIC: Trailing 12 month adjusted EBIT/Invested Capital. Invested capital is defined as Equity + Net debt (excl. pension liabilities) and calculated as (Opening balance + Closing balance of Invested Capital)/2
Getinge │ Presentation │ Q2 Report 2024
July 18, 2024
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Getinge AB published this content on 18 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2024 06:13:04 UTC.