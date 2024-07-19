Stock GETI B GETINGE AB
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

Getinge AB

Equities

GETI B

SE0000202624

Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution

Market Closed - Nasdaq Stockholm
Other stock markets
 12:00:00 2024-07-19 pm EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
203.4 SEK -1.88% Intraday chart for Getinge AB +6.27% -9.32%
07:12pm GETINGE : Q2 24: making a sharp recovery Alphavalue
Jul. 18 Transcript : Getinge AB, Q2 2024 Earnings Call, Jul 18, 2024
LockThis Alphavalue article, the European leader in independent research, is only available to subscribers .
Alphavalue is exclusively on MarketScreener.
To unlock the article, SUBSCRIBE!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about Getinge AB

GETINGE : Q2 24: making a sharp recovery Alphavalue
Transcript : Getinge AB, Q2 2024 Earnings Call, Jul 18, 2024
Medical gear maker Getinge beats Q2 core profit expectations RE
Getinge AB Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 CI
Nordic Shares Moved Upward Wednesday; BioArctic Series B Topped Leaders DJ
Getinge Shares Sink After It Limits Sales of Heart Devices DJ
Getinge Seeks Acquisitions CI
Transcript : Getinge AB - Analyst/Investor Day
Getinge limits sale of heart devices in the US after FDA warning RE
Getinge to Limit Some U.S. Cardiovascular-Device Sales After FDA Letter DJ
Getinge Shares Sink After FDA Warns on Heart Devices DJ
Europe's STOXX 600 hits record high on earnings, rate cut optimism RE
US FDA advises healthcare facilities to switch from Getinge's heart devices RE
US FDA recommends healthcare providers switch from Getinge's heart devices RE
Soltech Fires Up New Solar Park in Sweden MT
GETINGE : Q1 24: Investors look beyond the top-line miss Alphavalue
Nordic Stocks Closed Up Monday; Getinge Series B Climbed Highest DJ
Getinge AB Declares A Dividend, Payable on 29 April 2024 CI
Transcript : Getinge AB, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Apr 22, 2024
Medical gear maker Getinge's Q1 core profit beats expectations RE
Getinge AB Reaffirms Sales Guidance for the Year 2024 CI
Getinge AB Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 CI
Getinge’s Covered Stent System Gets EU Medical Device Regulation Certification MT
GETINGE : EPS cut (2023: +3.1%, 2024: -10.5%) Alphavalue
Getinge AB Announces Barbro Fridén Declines Re-Election from the Board CI

Chart Getinge AB

Chart Getinge AB
More charts

Company Profile

Getinge AB is the world's leader in producing and marketing medical equipment intended to health care facilities (clinics, hospitals, rest homes, etc.). Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - medical systems (57.451.9%): equipment for operating rooms (primarily tables and lighting systems), ventilators and heart and lung machines, etc.; - hospital sterilization equipment (34.5%); - contamination prevention equipment (13.6%): in the fields of biopharmaceutical production, biomedical research, manufacturing of medical devices and laboratory applications. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Sweden (2%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (34.9%), the United States (36.8%), Americas (4.5%) and Asia/Pacific (21.8%).
Sector
Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution
Calendar
2024-10-17 - Q3 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Getinge AB

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
207.3 SEK
Average target price
229.9 SEK
Spread / Average Target
+10.89%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Medical Equipment

1st Jan change Capi.
GETINGE AB Stock Getinge AB
-9.32% 5.34B
SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL Stock Shockwave Medical
+75.69% 12.57B
PENUMBRA, INC. Stock Penumbra, Inc.
-24.98% 7.4B
JIANGSU YUYUE MEDICAL EQUIPMENT & SUPPLY CO., LTD. Stock Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Co., Ltd.
+10.29% 5.3B
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD. Stock Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd.
-12.69% 4.37B
APT MEDICAL INC. Stock APT Medical Inc.
+21.38% 4.25B
INARI MEDICAL, INC. Stock Inari Medical, Inc.
-16.33% 3.18B
NOVOCURE LIMITED Stock NovoCure Limited
+21.70% 1.99B
SKAN GROUP AG Stock SKAN Group AG
-8.04% 1.98B
SHENZHEN YHLO BIOTECH CO., LTD. Stock Shenzhen YHLO Biotech Co., Ltd.
+0.61% 1.81B
Medical Equipment
  1. Stock Market
  2. Equities
  3. GETI B Stock
  4. News Getinge AB
  5. Getinge: Q2 24