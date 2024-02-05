Stock GETI B GETINGE AB
Getinge AB

Equities

GETI B

SE0000202624

Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution

Market Closed - Nasdaq Stockholm
 11:29:40 2024-02-05 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
193.6 SEK -2.15% Intraday chart for Getinge AB -13.21% -13.71%
04:58pm GETINGE : Q4 23: top-line beat is unconvincing Alphavalue
Feb. 01 Nordic Stocks Rose Thursday; Volvo Car Series B Led Increases DJ
Latest news about Getinge AB

GETINGE : Q4 23: top-line beat is unconvincing Alphavalue
Nordic Stocks Rose Thursday; Volvo Car Series B Led Increases DJ
Transcript : Getinge AB, 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 01, 2024
U.S. Futures Mixed, European Stocks Fall Ahead of BOE Rate Decision DJ
Medical gear maker Getinge's Q4 lags, dividend rises RE
Getinge AB Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Getinge AB Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Getinge AB Provides Sales Guidance for the Year 2024 CI
Getinge AB Proposes Dividend for 2023, Payable on April 29, 2024 CI
Getinge to Launch New UK Headquarters, Chemistry Facility MT
Ericsson's Q4 Earnings, Sales Fall; Appoints Lars Sandstrom as Finance Chief MT
Ericsson Appoints Getinge CFO to Same Role MT
Ericsson: new CFO in early April CF
Getinge's CFO to Step Down in March MT
Getinge Announces CFO Changes CI
GETINGE : Strong Q3 23; on course for a positive FY23 surprise Alphavalue
Nordic Stocks Closed Down Monday; Adevinta Fell Furthest DJ
Middle East conflict weighs on European stocks at start of busy week RE
Getinge CEO: Will Need To See Momentum Change To Be More Comfortable With 4-6% Organic Growth In Net Sales RE
GETINGE CEO: WE WILL NEED TO SEE A MOMENTUM CHANGE TO BE MORE CO… RE
GETINGE CEO: WE EXPECT TO LAND AROUND 3% OVERALL PRICE INCREAS… RE
Transcript : Getinge AB, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 23, 2023
US Futures, European Stocks Mostly Flat DJ
Medical gear maker Getinge's Q3 core profit drops on weak demand and high costs RE
Getinge AB Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI

Chart Getinge AB

Chart Getinge AB
Company Profile

Getinge AB is the world's leader in producing and marketing medical equipment intended to health care facilities (clinics, hospitals, rest homes, etc.). Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - medical systems (57.4%): equipment for operating rooms (primarily tables and lighting systems), ventilators and heart and lung machines, etc.; - hospital sterilization equipment (29.4%); - contamination prevention equipment (13.2%): in the fields of biopharmaceutical production, biomedical research, manufacturing of medical devices and laboratory applications. Net sales break down by source of income into sales of equipment (45.3%), consumables (37.1%), services and spare parts (17.6%). At the end of 2021, the group had 20 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Sweden (1.8%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (35.8%), Americas (37.9%) and Asia/Pacific (24.5%).
Sector
Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution
Calendar
2024-04-21 - Annual General Meeting
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Getinge AB

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
197.8 SEK
Average target price
227.1 SEK
Spread / Average Target
+14.81%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Medical Equipment

1st Jan change Capi.
GETINGE AB Stock Getinge AB
-13.66% 5 137 M $
PENUMBRA, INC. Stock Penumbra, Inc.
-0.60% 9 727 M $
SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC. Stock Shockwave Medical, Inc.
+20.40% 8 616 M $
MASIMO CORPORATION Stock Masimo Corporation
+12.98% 7 106 M $
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD. Stock Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd.
+3.36% 5 347 M $
JIANGSU YUYUE MEDICAL EQUIPMENT & SUPPLY CO., LTD. Stock Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Co., Ltd.
-8.24% 4 361 M $
APT MEDICAL INC. Stock APT Medical Inc.
+8.44% 3 637 M $
INARI MEDICAL, INC. Stock Inari Medical, Inc.
-13.07% 3 334 M $
SKAN GROUP AG Stock SKAN Group AG
-5.57% 1 972 M $
SHENZHEN YHLO BIOTECH CO., LTD. Stock Shenzhen YHLO Biotech Co., Ltd.
-3.32% 1 668 M $
Medical Equipment
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Getinge AB - Nasdaq Stockholm
  4. News Getinge AB
  5. Getinge: Q4 23
