Getinge AB is the world's leader in producing and marketing medical equipment intended to health care facilities (clinics, hospitals, rest homes, etc.). Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - medical systems (57.4%): equipment for operating rooms (primarily tables and lighting systems), ventilators and heart and lung machines, etc.; - hospital sterilization equipment (29.4%); - contamination prevention equipment (13.2%): in the fields of biopharmaceutical production, biomedical research, manufacturing of medical devices and laboratory applications. Net sales break down by source of income into sales of equipment (45.3%), consumables (37.1%), services and spare parts (17.6%). At the end of 2021, the group had 20 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Sweden (1.8%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (35.8%), Americas (37.9%) and Asia/Pacific (24.5%).

